International
House Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches
House Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches
House Republican leaders have set in motion an all-inclusive effort to secure GOP votes for a bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal ahead of a final vote... 29.09.2021
The opposed leaders are leaning on their members to reject the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by arguing that it was designed to only pave the way for Democrats to revolt and push through their far greater social policy and climate change bills.The measure is a result of a compromise among moderates on both sides.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is fiercely opposing Biden's infrastructure bill, while the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, along with some Republican senators who helped draft the bill, have launched a counterattack to try and persuade House Republicans to back the legislation.A small number of Republicans who are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus have also announced they are planning on voting in favor of the legislation, including Representatives Tom Reed of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska.On Monday, Representative Don Young (R-AK), the longest-serving member of the House, expressed his support with an emotional speech on the House floor.House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is closely monitoring which Republicans intend to vote for the infrastructure proposal."We're against that big spending package that will increase inflation and raise taxes," Scalise said."We are working to keep that number as low as we possibly can," he added.
There is no reason to be split on this bill. This Obambi-era porkapalooza sham needs to be rejected by all parties regardless. Besides the US has run out of money once the next few weeks pass. Stop the ridiculous, wanton spending and start cutting.
House Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches

21:07 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 21:28 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / SARAH SILBIGER
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH SILBIGER
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
House Republican leaders have set in motion an all-inclusive effort to secure GOP votes for a bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal ahead of a final vote Thursday.
The opposed leaders are leaning on their members to reject the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by arguing that it was designed to only pave the way for Democrats to revolt and push through their far greater social policy and climate change bills.
The measure is a result of a compromise among moderates on both sides.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is fiercely opposing Biden's infrastructure bill, while the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, along with some Republican senators who helped draft the bill, have launched a counterattack to try and persuade House Republicans to back the legislation.

"It's a good bill; it's right there for the country, so I urge Republicans to support it," said Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio and one of the bill's negotiators. "There will be some who have told me they will, but they are under a lot of pressure."

A small number of Republicans who are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus have also announced they are planning on voting in favor of the legislation, including Representatives Tom Reed of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska.
© REUTERS / POOL
US President Joe Biden addresses to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 28, 2021
US President Joe Biden addresses to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
US President Joe Biden addresses to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 28, 2021
© REUTERS / POOL
On Monday, Representative Don Young (R-AK), the longest-serving member of the House, expressed his support with an emotional speech on the House floor.
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is closely monitoring which Republicans intend to vote for the infrastructure proposal.
"We're against that big spending package that will increase inflation and raise taxes," Scalise said.
"We are working to keep that number as low as we possibly can," he added.

"This is a desperate administration looking for a victory to distract Americans from the crises caused by Biden, both at home and abroad while opening the floodgates for trillions more in future spending," said Representative Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) during a press hearing last week.

There is no reason to be split on this bill. This Obambi-era porkapalooza sham needs to be rejected by all parties regardless. Besides the US has run out of money once the next few weeks pass. Stop the ridiculous, wanton spending and start cutting.
TruePatriot
30 September, 01:16 GMT
