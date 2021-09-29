https://sputniknews.com/20210929/house-republicans-are-split-on-infrastructure-bill-as-vote-approaches--1089529194.html

House Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches

House Republican leaders have set in motion an all-inclusive effort to secure GOP votes for a bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal ahead of a final vote... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

The opposed leaders are leaning on their members to reject the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by arguing that it was designed to only pave the way for Democrats to revolt and push through their far greater social policy and climate change bills.The measure is a result of a compromise among moderates on both sides.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is fiercely opposing Biden's infrastructure bill, while the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, along with some Republican senators who helped draft the bill, have launched a counterattack to try and persuade House Republicans to back the legislation.A small number of Republicans who are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus have also announced they are planning on voting in favor of the legislation, including Representatives Tom Reed of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska.On Monday, Representative Don Young (R-AK), the longest-serving member of the House, expressed his support with an emotional speech on the House floor.House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is closely monitoring which Republicans intend to vote for the infrastructure proposal.“We're against that big spending package that will increase inflation and raise taxes,” Scalise said.“We are working to keep that number as low as we possibly can,” he added.

