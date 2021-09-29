Registration was successful!
Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma

General Milley Explains Phone Call with Chinese Military Officials
General Milley Explains Phone Call with Chinese Military Officials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the new Stephanie Grisham book saying... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
General Milley Explains Phone Call with Chinese Military Officials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the new Stephanie Grisham book saying Trump told Putin: "I’ll act tough with you, for the cameras", and New York Governor Hochul signing an executive order addressing hospital staff shortages.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Juan Guaido, Turkey-Russia Relationship, and United Russia PartyDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | General Milley, Durham Investigation, and FBI EntrapmentIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Lukashenko, America, and Russia relations, and a US jet flew over the Black Sea. Mark talked about the Russian elections and the libertarian-type party in Russia. Mark spoke on the relationship Turkey has with Russia and President Erdogan.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about a possible White House coup, China, and the Russiagate falling apart. Daniel discussed the testimony of General Milley and details of the Milley phone call in Bob Woodward's new book. Daniel spoke about the Durham investigation and the DNC involvement in Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
united russia party, black sea, radio, cia, nordstream 2, fbi, covid-19, the backstory

General Milley Explains Phone Call with Chinese Military Officials

08:24 GMT 29.09.2021
General Milley Explains Phone Call with Chinese Military Officials
John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the new Stephanie Grisham book saying Trump told Putin: "I’ll act tough with you, for the cameras", and New York Governor Hochul signing an executive order addressing hospital staff shortages.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Juan Guaido, Turkey-Russia Relationship, and United Russia Party
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | General Milley, Durham Investigation, and FBI Entrapment
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Lukashenko, America, and Russia relations, and a US jet flew over the Black Sea. Mark talked about the Russian elections and the libertarian-type party in Russia. Mark spoke on the relationship Turkey has with Russia and President Erdogan.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Lazare about a possible White House coup, China, and the Russiagate falling apart. Daniel discussed the testimony of General Milley and details of the Milley phone call in Bob Woodward's new book. Daniel spoke about the Durham investigation and the DNC involvement in Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
