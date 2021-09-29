https://sputniknews.com/20210929/gas-futures-in-europe-hit-new-all-time-high-above-1050-per-1000-cubic-meters-1089523162.html

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gas futures in Europe hit new all-time high above $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to trading data on ICE Futures. 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading on Wednesday at about $955 but reached a record $1,064 at 15:13 GMT.Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent weeks, more than doubling from $515 in early August.

CountTo5Manual God have mercy upon our sackcloth souls. 0

