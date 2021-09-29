Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida Elected as Ruling Party Leader

Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida was elected on Wednesday as the head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).Kishida won 257 votes in the second round of an internal vote in the Liberal Democratic Party, against 170 votes for Kono.Kishida replaces the current leader of the formation, outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after barely a year in office; he took over from Shinzo Abe last September.The parliamentary session for electing a new prime minister is scheduled for 4 October.
The presidency of the Liberal Democratic Party was disputed between Fumio Kishida and the current Minister of Administrative and Regulatory Reform, Taro Kono, who had previously held the role of foreign minister and defence minister.
