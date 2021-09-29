https://sputniknews.com/20210929/footballers-react-as-lionel-messi-scores-maiden-psg-goal-against-man-city-in-champions-league-1089506850.html

English legend Gary Linekar, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, and ex-Newcastle stalwart Ray Hudson have all hailed Lionel Messi's performance against Pep Guardiola's Man City, which powered the Ligue 1 table toppers to an emphatic victory over the English champions at the Parc des Princes.Linekar was effusive in his praise of the Argentine skipper as he slammed his critics for casting doubts on his ability. According to the former Tottenham striker, Messi has always delivered against the "Big Six" of English football before telling the world that it was the 34-year-old forward's 27th goal against a Premier League club.On the other hand, Ferdinand described Messi's goal against Guardiola's club as "disrespecting" the English team's defence. Hudson too was in awe of Messi's strike as he dubbed it "sublime".The praise for Messi from various quarters came as he produced a play of wondrous individual brilliance.As PSG countered Guardiola's men, Messi received the ball wide-right near half-field. The diminutive Argentine broke at pace against the retreating City defence.As he approached the 18-yard box, he cut in on his left foot and played a lovely pass to Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman wasted no time and played the ball right back to Messi with a backheel.Messi struck the ball with accuracy, curve, and venom as he left City's keeper -- Ederson -- to helplessly watch the ball hit the net. The goal gave PSG a 2-0 lead and control over the hotly contested tie, which ultimately proved enough as the Parisians sealed a comfortable win at home.Messi himself was quite happy with his display against the Citizens."I hadn't been able to play recently and this was only my second game in this stadium. I'm adapting to my new team," Messi told French outlet Canal+ after the match."The more we forwards play together the better our relationship will be. We all need to grow together and improve and keep giving our best," he added. Messi also acknowledged that it was a much needed win for PSG as they could only accomplish a draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League opener earlier this month. "They were great opponents. It was very important for us to win the match after our draw against Brugge. I'm very happy to have scored," he stated.

