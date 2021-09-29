https://sputniknews.com/20210929/dems-threaten-to-gut-reconciliation-bill-and-fail-working-and-poor-people-again--1089496012.html
Dems Threaten to Gut Reconciliation Bill and Fail Working and Poor People Again
Dems Threaten to Gut Reconciliation Bill and Fail Working and Poor People Again
Reconciliation Bill Under Threat of Gutting, Corporate Media’s Racist Coverage of Africa, CIA Targeted Julian Assange 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
Dems Threaten To Gut Reconciliation Bill and Fail Working and Poor People Again
Reconciliation Bill Under Threat of Gutting, Corporate Media’s Racist Coverage of Africa, CIA Targeted Julian Assange
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the politics and corporate agenda surrounding the debate around the reconciliation bill, the reality and context behind the debt ceiling debate, and how society can be reorganized to meet the needs of working and poor people rather than corporations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of "Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media" to discuss the quest for justice after a massacre in Guinea, how the recent coup has disrupted that process, and how corporate media coverage of the African continent contributes to neocolonialism and racist caricatures of Africans as irrational and tribal.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the CIA targeting Julian Assange with kidnapping or assassination, the "predictive policing" and surveillance threats posed by social media data mining technology used by police, and Amazon's absurdly sensitive surveillance of drivers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss Congress' approval of funding for the Iron Dome missile system and how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "present" vote encapsulates progressive frustrations with her, the economic situation in Lebanon and Iran and Hezbollah's efforts to provide relief, and the US's waning power as demonstrated at the UN General Assembly.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the politics and corporate agenda surrounding the debate around the reconciliation bill, the reality and context behind the debt ceiling debate, and how society can be reorganized to meet the needs of working and poor people rather than corporations.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss the quest for justice after a massacre in Guinea, how the recent coup has disrupted that process, and how corporate media coverage of the African continent contributes to neocolonialism and racist caricatures of Africans as irrational and tribal.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the CIA targeting Julian Assange with kidnapping or assassination, the “predictive policing” and surveillance threats posed by social media data mining technology used by police, and Amazon’s absurdly sensitive surveillance of drivers.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss Congress’ approval of funding for the Iron Dome missile system and how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “present” vote encapsulates progressive frustrations with her, the economic situation in Lebanon and Iran and Hezbollah’s efforts to provide relief, and the US’s waning power as demonstrated at the UN General Assembly.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com