Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210929/congress-debates-two-fiscal-spending-bills-afghan-war-continues-with-drones-1089500213.html
Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones
Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones
The fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in current form as... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T08:23+0000
2021-09-29T08:23+0000
afghanistan
drones
murder rate
german elections
the critical hour
us empire
radio
russia
fiscal policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089500164_17:0:629:344_1920x0_80_0_0_e71ef88c1a3233bed6e616cb886a6c26.png
Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones
The fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in current form as necessary to ensure a sustained economic recovery.
Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Professor Cohn has written an extensive article in which she posits that the exit of troops from Afghanistan is not an end to the conflict. She argues that the Biden administration will continue the violence using illegal drone warfare.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Corruption in Congress glares as investigative reporters have determined that many of the House members who strongly support increased Pentagon spending are receiving large donations from weapons manufacturers. Also, is the Democratic party hamstrung by its right-wing or are they used as foils to intentionally kill progressive legislation?George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. As the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande faces fiscal challenges, the Chinese government looks at the US using housing as a speculatory vehicle for profit and decides to move in a different direction. We discuss economist Michael Hudson's interview on this subject.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist, and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss the murder rate increase. The US pandemic disaster has also precipitated a dramatic increase in crime. The homeland of the US empire is experiencing a nearly 30 percent increase in violent crime.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the two fiscal bills in the US Congress. There appears to be a pitched partisan congressional battle over the two major fiscal bills in Congress. However, Dr. Rasmus argues that the fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in their current form as necessary to ensure a sustained economic recovery.Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US Empire puppets of the Juan Guaido's "Popular Will" party have plundered hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuela's foreign assets. This discussion is happening in light of the US client state Colombia's announcement that they will steal Venezuela's PDVSA assets in their nation.Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss German elections. Michelle joins us from Germany, where she is covering the results of the German elections. There is much wrangling over the Nord Stream 2 project, as anti-Russia forces move to block it, but fuel prices are skyrocketing. Will the government act to smite the Russians even though the business and working people will suffer?Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the US empire. Our guest joins us to discuss the possible decline of the US empire. As other world powers such as Russia and China are rising, the US still maintains significant economic and military horsepower. However, the ballooning debt and internal divisiveness may point to a precipitous decrease in US hegemonic aspiration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
afghanistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089500164_93:0:552:344_1920x0_80_0_0_090c1745f69fb83e9e85d5dcf964ae21.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, drones, murder rate, german elections, the critical hour, us empire, аудио, radio, russia, fiscal policy, nord stream 2

Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones

08:23 GMT 29.09.2021
Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
The fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in current form as necessary to ensure a sustained economic recovery.
Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Professor Cohn has written an extensive article in which she posits that the exit of troops from Afghanistan is not an end to the conflict. She argues that the Biden administration will continue the violence using illegal drone warfare.
Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Corruption in Congress glares as investigative reporters have determined that many of the House members who strongly support increased Pentagon spending are receiving large donations from weapons manufacturers. Also, is the Democratic party hamstrung by its right-wing or are they used as foils to intentionally kill progressive legislation?
George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. As the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande faces fiscal challenges, the Chinese government looks at the US using housing as a speculatory vehicle for profit and decides to move in a different direction. We discuss economist Michael Hudson's interview on this subject.
Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist, and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss the murder rate increase. The US pandemic disaster has also precipitated a dramatic increase in crime. The homeland of the US empire is experiencing a nearly 30 percent increase in violent crime.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the two fiscal bills in the US Congress. There appears to be a pitched partisan congressional battle over the two major fiscal bills in Congress. However, Dr. Rasmus argues that the fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in their current form as necessary to ensure a sustained economic recovery.
Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US Empire puppets of the Juan Guaido's "Popular Will" party have plundered hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuela's foreign assets. This discussion is happening in light of the US client state Colombia's announcement that they will steal Venezuela's PDVSA assets in their nation.
Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss German elections. Michelle joins us from Germany, where she is covering the results of the German elections. There is much wrangling over the Nord Stream 2 project, as anti-Russia forces move to block it, but fuel prices are skyrocketing. Will the government act to smite the Russians even though the business and working people will suffer?
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the US empire. Our guest joins us to discuss the possible decline of the US empire. As other world powers such as Russia and China are rising, the US still maintains significant economic and military horsepower. However, the ballooning debt and internal divisiveness may point to a precipitous decrease in US hegemonic aspiration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:52 GMTGreenland Foreign Minister Fired Over Proposing Inuit-Only Independence Referendum
07:37 GMTOver 30 People Injured in Feminist Marches for Abortion Legalization in Mexico, Official Says
07:18 GMTAnnouncing End of Korean War Big Step Toward Fixing Relationship, South Korean Minister Says
07:15 GMTMoscow Hopes Prague Will Soon Release Russia's Franchetti, Will Not Politicize Case
07:09 GMTFrench Ambassador Returns to Washington After Recall to Paris Over AUKUS Deal
07:03 GMTKamala Harris Nods as Student Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Genocide’, Gets Slammed on Social Media
06:55 GMTNorwegian, Russian Top Brass to Meet for the First Time in Two Years
06:47 GMTSweden's Saab Eyes Business Opportunities to Modernise Australia's Submarines Thanks to AUKUS
06:41 GMT'Creepy' Statue of Drowning Girl Leaves Locals Anxious in Spain's Bilbao
06:18 GMTFormer Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida Elected as Ruling Party Leader
06:08 GMTAs Israel Prepares to Open Embassy in Bahrain, Local Analyst Says It's The Start of a Warm Peace
05:43 GMTUK Petrol Crisis May Last a Month Despite ‘Tentative’ Signs of Improvement, Claim Industry Sources
05:21 GMTMoscow Slams 'Discriminatory' Vaccine-Related Restrictions on Russian Delegation at PACE
04:15 GMTAfghan Pullout Was ‘Developed by Child’s Mind’, Trump Says After Senate Hearing With Military Chiefs
03:51 GMT37 Injured in Mexico City After Feminist March Turns Violent - Videos
03:50 GMTDisinformation ‘Sabotaged’ Floyd Policing Bill Talks, US Activists Say
03:25 GMT'Do Nothing': Musk Speaks Against Government Regulation of Crypto Market
02:25 GMTNow Serbia: US Evacuates Intelligence Officer Affected by Havana Syndrome - Report
02:21 GMTGOP Rep. Fires Back at AIPAC's Attacks Over Not Supporting Israel's Iron Dome Funding Bill
01:18 GMTUnited Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated