https://sputniknews.com/20210929/congress-debates-two-fiscal-spending-bills-afghan-war-continues-with-drones-1089500213.html

Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones

Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones

The fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in current form as... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T08:23+0000

2021-09-29T08:23+0000

2021-09-29T08:23+0000

afghanistan

drones

murder rate

german elections

the critical hour

us empire

radio

russia

fiscal policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089500164_17:0:629:344_1920x0_80_0_0_e71ef88c1a3233bed6e616cb886a6c26.png

Congress Debates Two Fiscal Spending Bills; Afghan War Continues With Drones The fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in current form as necessary to ensure a sustained economic recovery.

Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Professor Cohn has written an extensive article in which she posits that the exit of troops from Afghanistan is not an end to the conflict. She argues that the Biden administration will continue the violence using illegal drone warfare.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Corruption in Congress glares as investigative reporters have determined that many of the House members who strongly support increased Pentagon spending are receiving large donations from weapons manufacturers. Also, is the Democratic party hamstrung by its right-wing or are they used as foils to intentionally kill progressive legislation?George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. As the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande faces fiscal challenges, the Chinese government looks at the US using housing as a speculatory vehicle for profit and decides to move in a different direction. We discuss economist Michael Hudson's interview on this subject.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist, and co-director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss the murder rate increase. The US pandemic disaster has also precipitated a dramatic increase in crime. The homeland of the US empire is experiencing a nearly 30 percent increase in violent crime.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the two fiscal bills in the US Congress. There appears to be a pitched partisan congressional battle over the two major fiscal bills in Congress. However, Dr. Rasmus argues that the fiscal battle in Congress is really between the corporate wing of the Democrats and the wing that sees the passage of both bills in their current form as necessary to ensure a sustained economic recovery.Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US Empire puppets of the Juan Guaido's "Popular Will" party have plundered hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuela's foreign assets. This discussion is happening in light of the US client state Colombia's announcement that they will steal Venezuela's PDVSA assets in their nation.Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss German elections. Michelle joins us from Germany, where she is covering the results of the German elections. There is much wrangling over the Nord Stream 2 project, as anti-Russia forces move to block it, but fuel prices are skyrocketing. Will the government act to smite the Russians even though the business and working people will suffer?Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the US empire. Our guest joins us to discuss the possible decline of the US empire. As other world powers such as Russia and China are rising, the US still maintains significant economic and military horsepower. However, the ballooning debt and internal divisiveness may point to a precipitous decrease in US hegemonic aspiration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

afghanistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

afghanistan, drones, murder rate, german elections, the critical hour, us empire, аудио, radio, russia, fiscal policy, nord stream 2