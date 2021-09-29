Registration was successful!
'Can't Compromise': Sidhu Lists Reasons for Leaving Post as Punjab Congress Chief Ahead of Polls
Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was made the head of the Congress party in the northern state of Punjab in July, unexpectedly resigned from the top party post on 28 September.
punjab
india
india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
indian national congress
politics
Navjot Singh Sidhu released a video on Wednesday claiming he couldn't compromise on his moral values, and that this was the reason for him stepping down from the post of Punjab Congress Chief.Sidhu said he has objections to tainted ministers and officers getting plum posts in the new Congress government sworn in this week. He notably raised questions over the appointments of the director-general of police and the state's advocate general."The corrupt system that I fought against and brought about a change cannot be allowed to persist again," he said. Sidhu's resignation has set off a flurry of activity in state politics. Soon after his resignation, at least four Congress leaders quit their posts, including Minister Razia Sultana. Reacting to the remarks made by Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, who leads the Punjab government, said that he will not make significant changes in his cabinet. Sunil Jakhar, the former chief of Congress party in Punjab, who stepped down from the post to make way for Sidhu in July, termed his exit a "breach of trust."Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said that things will be mended soon in the state and maintained that all was well within the party. However, efforts are underway by the Congress party to placate Sidhu to stay on as party chief in the state. However, party sources also indicated that Congress is ready to appoint a new chief as the state is heading for legislative assembly election early next year.
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was made the head of the Congress party in the northern state of Punjab in July, unexpectedly resigned from the top party post on 28 September. His appointment had fuelled bitter infighting in the party, prompting Captain Amarinder Singh to step down from the state chief minister's post.
Navjot Singh Sidhu released a video on Wednesday claiming he couldn't compromise on his moral values, and that this was the reason for him stepping down from the post of Punjab Congress Chief.
Sidhu said he has objections to tainted ministers and officers getting plum posts in the new Congress government sworn in this week. He notably raised questions over the appointments of the director-general of police and the state's advocate general.
"The corrupt system that I fought against and brought about a change cannot be allowed to persist again," he said.
Sidhu's resignation has set off a flurry of activity in state politics. Soon after his resignation, at least four Congress leaders quit their posts, including Minister Razia Sultana. Reacting to the remarks made by Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, who leads the Punjab government, said that he will not make significant changes in his cabinet.
Sunil Jakhar, the former chief of Congress party in Punjab, who stepped down from the post to make way for Sidhu in July, termed his exit a "breach of trust."
Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said that things will be mended soon in the state and maintained that all was well within the party. However, efforts are underway by the Congress party to placate Sidhu to stay on as party chief in the state. However, party sources also indicated that Congress is ready to appoint a new chief as the state is heading for legislative assembly election early next year.
12:46 GMT'Can't Compromise': Sidhu Lists Reasons for Leaving Post as Punjab Congress Chief Ahead of Polls
