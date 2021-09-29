https://sputniknews.com/20210929/border-towns-to-sue-biden-for-failure-to-enforce-the-law-1089527527.html

Border Towns to Sue Biden for ‘Failure to Enforce the Law’

The Texas county that witnessed the flood of 30,000 migrants early September has stated its initiative in joining forces with neighboring counties to sue the... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

Del Rio — the county seat of Val Verde — was the epicenter of the border disaster as tens of thousands of migrants collected underneath a bridge.Nettleton mentioned that it was time for fellow border counties and cities to unite in a suit to challenge US immigration policies after their “failure to enforce the law” at the border, causing the largest influx of migrants in more than 20 years.President Joe Biden has received massive backlash from both parties for the administration’s failure to address the crisis at the southern border.The Texas commissioner said years of ineffective policies have forced border towns to unfairly carry the burden."Fifty percent of the population of this city was sitting underneath our International Bridge – how is a town of this size, with our tax base supposed to deal with that problem," he said, referring to the flood of Haitian migrants earlier this month."It is a complete failure of everything that is going on in Washington, for not just the last couple of years, but for many, many years."The state of Florida has taken the lead in suing the Biden administration over its policies regarding immigration and the border, with the southern state being negatively impacted by the federal government's "catch-and-release" immigration policies.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody, signed the Biden Border Crisis Executive Order in Lee County on Tuesday, and announced the significant actions taken to hold the administration and federal government accountable for refusing to enforce the immigration laws of this country.

