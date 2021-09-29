https://sputniknews.com/20210929/australia-admits-it-discussed-julian-assange-case-with-us-secretary-of-state-blinken-1089516991.html

Australia Admits It Discussed Julian Assange Case With US Secretary of State Blinken

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne discussed Assange's case with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during her visit to Washington in September, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed.Payne has previously dismissed calls to pressure the US to drop charges against its embattled citizen, saying in February that Canberra “does not interfere in the legal processes of other countries."According to the spokesperson, Australia wanted to convey to its American partners that the WikiLeaks founder was “entitled to due process, humane and fair treatment” as well as medical and legal assistance, despite the espionage charges he's facing in the US.Plot to Kidnap Assange?Last week, Yahoo News published a bombshell report claiming that in 2017, the CIA and senior officials in the Trump administration discussed kidnapping and killing Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. According to the report, Mike Pompeo wanted to exact “revenge” on the publisher for revealing the CIA’s extra-sensitive set of hacking tools known as “Vault 7."Pompeo hasn't denied or confirmed the allegations but the former official said that he'll make “no apologies” for what he did inside the Trump administration when “working diligently” to make sure the US protected its sensitive info from adversaries.According to Australia’s Greens senator Janet Rice, the report confirms that the US government never cared about giving Assange “a fair trial." She says the Australian government should demand the activist’s “immediate release."Assange was arrested in the UK on 11 April 2019 after the Ecuadorian authorities revoked his asylum status. He was found guilty of breaching his bail conditions and thrown into Belmarsh maximum-security jail. His legal team continues to fight his extradition to the US. In January, a London judge blocked the US' extradition requests citing concerns for Assange’s mental health, saying he was a suicide risk.The Australian is being accused of conspiring with US army analyst Chelsea Manning to hack US military computer system and obtain thousands of classified documents. This data was later published by WikiLeaks, exposing America’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as various abuses of power.

