https://sputniknews.com/20210929/americans-approval-of-bidens-handling-of-key-issues-sags-new-poll-shows-1089526939.html
Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows
Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows
While about 57 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s response to the pandemic, only 38 percent approve of either his handling of gun violence or his stance... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
us
decline
approval ratings
opinion poll
US President Joe Biden has witnessed public approval of his handling of various important issues, such as the pandemic and gun violence, tank lately, ABC News reports citing a new poll.The ABC News/Ipsos poll in question was conducted between 24 and 28 September, about a month after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan conducted amid the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country and the collapse of the US-backed government there.While Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by 57 percent of Americans polled, this number is down seven points overall as compared to the ABC News/Ipsos poll last month, and 15 points down from March.Biden’s efforts to rebuild US infrastructure garnered him the approval of 55 percent of Americans, as compared to 44 percent who disapprove, though the number of the latter has apparently increased by nine points since late August.The media outlet also points out that Biden’s overall approval rating, as measured by the FiveThirtyEight website, currently stands at 45 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove, with the numbers worsening since August.
Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows

18:58 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 29.09.2021)
While about 57 percent of Americans approve of Biden's response to the pandemic, only 38 percent approve of either his handling of gun violence or his stance on Afghanistan.
US President Joe Biden has witnessed public approval of his handling of various important issues, such as the pandemic and gun violence, tank lately, ABC News reports citing a new poll.
The ABC News/Ipsos poll in question was conducted between 24 and 28 September, about a month after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan conducted amid the Taliban's swift takeover of the country and the collapse of the US-backed government there.
While Biden's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by 57 percent of Americans polled, this number is down seven points overall as compared to the ABC News/Ipsos poll last month, and 15 points down from March.
Biden's efforts to rebuild US infrastructure garnered him the approval of 55 percent of Americans, as compared to 44 percent who disapprove, though the number of the latter has apparently increased by nine points since late August.
As for the other issues, however, only 33 percent approved of Biden's handling of immigration and the situation at the country's southern border, while his approach to gun violence and the situation in Afghanistan have both been given the thumbs up by only 38 percent.
The media outlet also points out that Biden's overall approval rating, as measured by the FiveThirtyEight website, currently stands at 45 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove, with the numbers worsening since August.
