Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows

While about 57 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s response to the pandemic, only 38 percent approve of either his handling of gun violence or his stance... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden has witnessed public approval of his handling of various important issues, such as the pandemic and gun violence, tank lately, ABC News reports citing a new poll.The ABC News/Ipsos poll in question was conducted between 24 and 28 September, about a month after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan conducted amid the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country and the collapse of the US-backed government there.While Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by 57 percent of Americans polled, this number is down seven points overall as compared to the ABC News/Ipsos poll last month, and 15 points down from March.Biden’s efforts to rebuild US infrastructure garnered him the approval of 55 percent of Americans, as compared to 44 percent who disapprove, though the number of the latter has apparently increased by nine points since late August.The media outlet also points out that Biden’s overall approval rating, as measured by the FiveThirtyEight website, currently stands at 45 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove, with the numbers worsening since August.

