https://sputniknews.com/20210929/amazons-unfair-labor-practices-covid-pill-in-the-works-youtube-gatekeeping-1089499840.html

Amazon’s Unfair Labor Practices; COVID Pill In The Works; YouTube Gatekeeping

Amazon’s Unfair Labor Practices; COVID Pill In The Works; YouTube Gatekeeping

YouTube and Big Tech suppresses content, citing misinformation. What this means for press freedom. 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T08:24+0000

2021-09-29T08:24+0000

2021-09-29T08:24+0000

germany

new york

virginia

youtube

facebook

elections

instagram

censorship

haspel

amazon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089499801_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_09c179ada147441356fce134a614f04e.png

Amazon’s Unfair Labor Practices; COVID Pill In The Works; YouTube Gatekeeping YouTube and Big Tech suppresses content, citing misinformation. What this means for press freedom.

Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the political fallout in Germany after the SPD secured victory in the federal election and the upcoming task of building a coalition, as well as plans by Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel to allegedly kidnap or kill Julian Assange while he was living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.Chris Smalls, organizer and former-Amazon warehouse worker, joins us in a discussion of Amazon’s continuing worker suppression and the efforts to fight back, with the National Labor Relations Board set to hold a hearing on September 28 to review charges that Amazon illegally retaliated against two of its most outspoken internal critics, and the chilling effects of Amazon’s practices on labor organizing.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of public health at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, tells us about the New York governor declaring a ‘disaster emergency’ amid a staffing shortage crisis prompted by vaccine resisters, what could be done to overcome these challenges, Pfizer beginning a late-stage trial of its potential COVID-19 pill as a preventive treatment, and how this could work in conjunction with vaccines.Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, and Nick Cruse, Cofounder of Fred Hampton Leftists and citizen journalist focusing on state violence, the class war, and foreign policy, join us to talk about a New York Times story citing a spike in murders throughout 2020 to make the argument that what the country needs is more police, and the redesign of Monument Avenue in Richmond after the Robert E. Lee statue was taken down.Dr. Robert Epstein, author, editor, longtime psychology researcher and professor, former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today, and current Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, joins us to talk about YouTube announcing new restrictions on what is considered “advancing false claims” related to the German elections and how these tech giants could pose a threat to press freedom, and Facebook pausing development of an Instagram Kids service that would be tailored for children 13 years old or younger.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

germany

new york

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

germany, new york, virginia, youtube, facebook, elections, instagram, censorship, haspel, amazon, political misfits, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио, julian assange, radio, mike pompeo