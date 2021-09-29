https://sputniknews.com/20210929/almost-90-of-russians-think-start-of-nuclear-war-in-2-3-years-unlikely-survey-shows-1089516910.html

Almost 90% of Russians Think Start of Nuclear War in 2-3 Years Unlikely, Survey Shows

Almost 90% of Russians Think Start of Nuclear War in 2-3 Years Unlikely, Survey Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 90% of Russians believe the start of a nuclear war in the next two to three years is unlikely, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T12:18+0000

2021-09-29T12:18+0000

2021-09-29T12:18+0000

news

russia

nuclear war

opinion

survey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107304/68/1073046825_0:210:1502:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_3c58f7babaa301cfe4f99752e26f6cb6.png

"The overwhelming majority of Russians (86%) consider a nuclear war an unlikely event in the next 2-3 years. The opposite was stated by 7% of respondents," VTsIOM reported.Of those surveyed, 30% said that a nuclear war is "beyond belief" and 56% said it is "unlikely;" on the other hand, 6% of people surveyed said they believe a nuclear war may occur, and 1% of participants said they are "almost sure" of it. The remaining 7% of participants said they were unsure of their answer.VTsIOM highlighted that an equal percentage of participants, 49%, said they are more or less worried about the threat of nuclear war or are not worried at all.Moreover, despite the beginning of global nuclear disarmament in 1962, 71% of Russians think their country needs to preserve its existing nuclear arsenal while 16% of participants support the continuation of disarmament.The study was conducted on 4 September among 1,600 adults by telephone. VTsIOM is Russia's oldest polling institution, which was established in 1987, and is one of Russia's leading sociological and market research companies.

Preterist-ADSeventy It already is WW3 and its start was when the twin towers were demolished using nuclear explosions. Since then nuclear weapons have been used in Syria and the port of Beirut, Lebanon. 0

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, russia, nuclear war, opinion, survey