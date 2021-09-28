https://sputniknews.com/20210928/witness-who-claims-she-saw-prince-andrew-dancing-with-giuffre-at-club-to-testify-in-court---report-1089468894.html

Witness Who Claims She Saw Prince Andrew Dancing With Giuffre at Club to Testify in Court - Report

Witness Who Claims She Saw Prince Andrew Dancing With Giuffre at Club to Testify in Court - Report

The 61-year-old prince has refuted the charges brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre repeatedly and categorically. Despite the photographic evidence... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T04:03+0000

2021-09-28T04:03+0000

2021-09-28T04:03+0000

prince andrew

sex scandal

sexual abuse

sexual scandal

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083595724_0:220:2863:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_22c18842a361b995991653d2c3c91854.jpg

An eyewitness who claimed she saw Prince Andrew dancing with his alleged sex assault victim Virginia Giuffre in a nightclub in 2001 on the same night he said he was at Pizza Express has consented to testify in a pending civil suit in the United States.According to The Mirror's report, UK businesswoman Shukri Walker is expected to say that she saw the Duke of York at London's Tramp nightclub and has even handed over written testimony to the FBI.The woman reportedly distinctly recalled seeing Andrew with Giuffre, who was then 17 years old, after she apologized to him for treading on his foot while on the dance floor.Walker, who reportedly was 28 at the time of the event, claimed that she decided to speak up after the disastrous BBC Newsnight interview by Andrew, in which he claimed that he could not have been at the nightclub with Giuffre since he recalls taking his daughter Princess Beatrice to a birthday party at a restaurant in Woking, Surrey. Earlier, the prince reportedly also denied Giuffre's assertion that he was sweating heavily after dancing with her on the dancefloor, claiming that he could not sweat due to a medical ailment he developed after being shot while serving in the Falklands war. And Walker reportedly noted that she saw Andrew wiping the sweat off his face several times using the back of his hand.Quoting an undisclosed source with knowledge of the situation, the outlet notes that Walker is "totally convinced she saw Andrew that night and is prepared to stand up in court to say so."However, an anonymous "friend of the Duke's" reportedly told The Mirror that Shukri Walker "seems to be in a minority of one in her recollections."Also on Monday, The Times reported, citing a source within Prince Andrew's circle, that by filing the civil complaint, Giuffre "has actively invited legal scrutiny of her own version of events."Giuffre, now 38, is suing Andrew in New York, claiming he sexually assaulted her a total of three times both in New York and on the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's island in the Caribbean.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

prince andrew, sex scandal, sexual abuse, sexual scandal, uk