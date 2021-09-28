https://sputniknews.com/20210928/white-house-plans-revealed-to-kill-julian-assange-1089454382.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Facebook’s public move to censor their platform, the kidnapping and assassination plot against Julian Assange, and though the technical execution of Assange did not occur, the world is watching him suffer a slow death.
Guests:Peter Coffin - Video essayist, YouTuber, podcaster and author | Facebook Goes To War To Defend It's ImageJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, and host of The Backstory | Kidnapping & Assassination Against Assange While In EmbassyMichelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and host of Political Misfits | German Election ResultsMisty Winston - Political activist, organizer, and podcast host | The Plot To Murder AssangeIn the first hour, Peter Coffin joined the show to talk about Facebook’s push to both add a form of censorship and distance Mark Zuckerberg from scandals. Peter points out that there is a lot of opportunity for abuse in this new model, but how this manifests remains to be determined.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on a groundbreaking report that documented the idea by the White House to assassinate Julian Assange. Michelle Witte also joined the show to talk about the results of the German election.In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the conversation to talk about why the CIA wanted Julian Assange out of the way and WikiLeaks to be terminated permanently. Although this assassination did not take place, the world is watching a slow-form execution of Assange right now.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
