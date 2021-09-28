Registration was successful!
International
WATCH LIVE: US Top Military Officials Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Afghanistan

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
US Top Military Officials Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Afghanistan
US Top Military Officials Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Afghanistan
The US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on 31 August, two weeks after the Taliban* took control of the country, toppling the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
US Top Military Officials Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee on Afghanistan

13:39 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 28.09.2021)
The US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on 31 August, two weeks after the Taliban* took control of the country, toppling the Western-backed government led by President Ashraf Ghani.
Sputnik goes live from the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington D.C., where US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the United States Central Command’s head General Kenneth McKenzie have arrived to testify on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations.
The last US servicemen left Afghanistan at the end of August following a nearly 20-year long mission. The US withdrawal took place in accordance with the agreement signed between the US presidential administration and the Taliban* last year. On 15 August 2021, the Taliban announced that they had captured the capital Kabul and announced the end of a war and the beginning of its rule in the country.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
14:02 GMT 28.09.2021
Pentagon Chief Insists Doha Agreement Between Trump Admin & Taliban 'Had a Demoralising Effect' on Afghan Soldiers
14:01 GMT 28.09.2021
'We Helped Build a State, But We Could Not Forge a Nation' in Afghanistan, Austin Tells Senate Committee
14:01 GMT 28.09.2021
Austin Claims Afghan Army's Collapse 'Tool Us All by Surprise'
14:00 GMT 28.09.2021
US Defense Secretary Austin Calls 'Over-the-Horizon' Counterterrorism 'Difficult but Absolutely Possible'
