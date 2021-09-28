US Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll

“Since March, there has been a 22 percentage point drop in the share of Republicans who think it is very or somewhat important that federal law enforcement agencies find and prosecute those who broke into and rioted at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 (from 79% to 57%),” a press release explaining the poll said.In contrast, the September 13-19 survey of 10,371 adults in the United States showed that 95 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want those involved prosecuted, the release said.In recent months, prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump and senior lawmakers have charged that the individuals involved in the January 6 event are being prosecuted unfairly.More than 600 participants in the event at the US Capitol have been charged, with seven convicted thus far, according to US media reports.
Fred Lucas
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican backing of punishment for rioters who entered the US Capitol on January 6 has declined by 22 percentage points since March, a new PEW Research Center poll revealed on Tuesday.
“Since March, there has been a 22 percentage point drop in the share of Republicans who think it is very or somewhat important that federal law enforcement agencies find and prosecute those who broke into and rioted at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 (from 79% to 57%),” a press release explaining the poll said.
In contrast, the September 13-19 survey of 10,371 adults in the United States showed that 95 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want those involved prosecuted, the release said.
In recent months, prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump and senior lawmakers have charged that the individuals involved in the January 6 event are being prosecuted unfairly.
More than 600 participants in the event at the US Capitol have been charged, with seven convicted thus far, according to US media reports.
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203