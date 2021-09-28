Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/us-reportedly-didnt-tell-afghan-army-of-plans-to-slink-out-of-bagram-due-to-fear-of-taliban-attacks-1089494913.html
US Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
US Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
US forces left Bagram Air Base in the dead of night on 1 July, handing the strategic facility over to Afghan forces, who soon lost it to the Taliban. At the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T19:07+0000
2021-09-28T19:17+0000
afghanistan
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646829_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_214a258d5760d86919c585fd7b2d83e1.jpg
The Pentagon made the decision to quietly retreat from Bagram Air Base along a timetable approved by the White House, and did so in secret, without telling America’s Afghan partners ahead of time, due to fears that the Taliban would launch attacks on the base if they found out its defenses were weakened, Politico reports, citing current and former officials.“All of them made the same argument: Speed equals safety,” one defence official present at the meeting said.“They just decided they lost the argument, and OK fine let’s get the heck out of dodge,” a former senior defence official added, referring to a Pentagon plan to withdraw from the country in as little as 60 days, rather than the 11 September deadline originally presented by the White House in April.Austin Miller, commander of US Forces – Afghanistan, was a key proponent of a rapid retreat from Bagram, hatching a plan to do so as far back as March, before Biden announced that US troops would be withdrawing, according to officials.“General Miller made clear that speed mattered, and that if directed to withdraw, that his preference was to move as quickly as possible,” one defence official said, pointing to the dangers of possible Taliban attacks if US forces failed to leave the country by the original 1 May deadline outlined by the Trump administration in its February 2020 peace deal with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.In June, amid a Taliban advance across the country, the Pentagon reportedly briefly put the Bagram withdrawal on pause to inform senior civilian leaders on the strategic situation. The White House apparently wasn’t convinced, and pushed the Pentagon to stick to its original deadlines. One defence official said that any changes to the withdrawal by that point would have effectively required a “reversal of policy” and the sending of more troops back into the country, with an estimate of “thousands of additional troops” reportedly thrown around.Afghan forces took control of Bagram shortly after US forces left on 1 July, but not before looters managed to make off with office equipment, gas canisters, and other items before troops could secure the facility. The Taliban praised the evacuation at the time, calling it a “positive step” in the interests of both Washington and Kabul in achieving peace and security. Now-former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani toured Bagram a week after the handover, with officials saying they were “deeply impressed” by the “professionalism” of the Afghan security forces that took charge, and praising their “calm and discipline” in “handling this mammoth job.”The Taliban captured Bagram on 15 August, the same day that Kabul collapsed and Ghani fled. Thousands of prisoners, including militants with suspected ties to al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS)*, were reportedly freed from the base’s detention facility.Last month, sources close to the Biden administration told The Telegraph that the president ignored warnings regarding the speed of the withdrawal, with aides reportedly urging the “stubborn-headed” president to at least keep Bagram open due to its dual runways, but to no avail.Republican lawmakers including Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham called the Bagram pullout a “catastrophic” decision and possibly “the biggest mistake in [the Afghan] debacle.”* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210904/former-trump-un-envoy-haley-fears-china-poised-to-take-over-afghanistans-strategic-bagram-air-base-1083795259.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210702/bagram-air-base-in-afghanistan-faces-looting-after-american-troop-withdrawal-1083295736.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210822/bidens-aides-were-too-afraid-to-question-his-decisions-in-run-up-to-chaotic-afghan-exit-1083685714.html
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646829_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4fec18ccf9256b5070e62d51b7cf78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan war

US Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks

19:07 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 19:17 GMT 28.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulБаза Баграм в Афганистане
База Баграм в Афганистане - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
US forces left Bagram Air Base in the dead of night on 1 July, handing the strategic facility over to Afghan forces, who soon lost it to the Taliban. At the height of the US occupation, the base housed tens of thousands of US and NATO troops, and served as a logistics hub for the delivery of equipment and personnel across the country.
The Pentagon made the decision to quietly retreat from Bagram Air Base along a timetable approved by the White House, and did so in secret, without telling America’s Afghan partners ahead of time, due to fears that the Taliban would launch attacks on the base if they found out its defenses were weakened, Politico reports, citing current and former officials.
The decision to evacuate Bagram quickly was reportedly made at a meeting of senior military and civilian leaders in the basement of the Pentagon on 8 May, with the base’s handover to the Afghan Army to be taken when it was determined that there were no longer enough US troops on the ground to secure the strategic facility against potential Taliban attacks.
“All of them made the same argument: Speed equals safety,” one defence official present at the meeting said.
“They just decided they lost the argument, and OK fine let’s get the heck out of dodge,” a former senior defence official added, referring to a Pentagon plan to withdraw from the country in as little as 60 days, rather than the 11 September deadline originally presented by the White House in April.
Officials told Politico that the unexpected handover of Bagram to the Afghan side “spooked” the country’s security forces, while also making it more difficult to carry out the evacuation of Kabul starting in mid-August after the capital fell to the Taliban. Situated about 60 km outside Kabul, Bagram had two runways, rather than the one runway available in Kabul.
Austin Miller, commander of US Forces – Afghanistan, was a key proponent of a rapid retreat from Bagram, hatching a plan to do so as far back as March, before Biden announced that US troops would be withdrawing, according to officials.
An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAP, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2021
Former Trump UN Envoy Haley Fears China Poised to Take Over Afghanistan’s Strategic Bagram Air Base
4 September, 10:36 GMT
“General Miller made clear that speed mattered, and that if directed to withdraw, that his preference was to move as quickly as possible,” one defence official said, pointing to the dangers of possible Taliban attacks if US forces failed to leave the country by the original 1 May deadline outlined by the Trump administration in its February 2020 peace deal with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

US planners reportedly expected Afghan forces to keep control of the base for "at least a few months" after it was handed over, thereby allowing American forces to continue using the facility if necessary.

In June, amid a Taliban advance across the country, the Pentagon reportedly briefly put the Bagram withdrawal on pause to inform senior civilian leaders on the strategic situation. The White House apparently wasn’t convinced, and pushed the Pentagon to stick to its original deadlines. One defence official said that any changes to the withdrawal by that point would have effectively required a “reversal of policy” and the sending of more troops back into the country, with an estimate of “thousands of additional troops” reportedly thrown around.
Afghan forces took control of Bagram shortly after US forces left on 1 July, but not before looters managed to make off with office equipment, gas canisters, and other items before troops could secure the facility. The Taliban praised the evacuation at the time, calling it a “positive step” in the interests of both Washington and Kabul in achieving peace and security. Now-former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani toured Bagram a week after the handover, with officials saying they were “deeply impressed” by the “professionalism” of the Afghan security forces that took charge, and praising their “calm and discipline” in “handling this mammoth job.”
A man walks along a road outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2021
Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan Faces Looting After American Troop Withdrawal
2 July, 23:39 GMT
The Taliban captured Bagram on 15 August, the same day that Kabul collapsed and Ghani fled. Thousands of prisoners, including militants with suspected ties to al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS)*, were reportedly freed from the base’s detention facility.
Last month, sources close to the Biden administration told The Telegraph that the president ignored warnings regarding the speed of the withdrawal, with aides reportedly urging the “stubborn-headed” president to at least keep Bagram open due to its dual runways, but to no avail.
Republican lawmakers including Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham called the Bagram pullout a “catastrophic” decision and possibly “the biggest mistake in [the Afghan] debacle.”
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security advisor Jake Sullivan listen as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2021
Biden's Aides Were 'Too Afraid' to Question His Decisions in Run-Up to Chaotic Afghan Exit
22 August, 17:04 GMT
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
004002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
19:07 GMTUS Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
18:56 GMTSeveral Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video
18:53 GMTFrance's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate
18:51 GMTCould Report on 'CIA Plot' to Kill Assange Help WikiLeaks Founder Evade Extradition to US?
18:44 GMTYouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT
18:33 GMTNY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
18:28 GMTBlah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit
18:19 GMTAnnapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole
18:19 GMTPsaki: Generals' Advice to Keep 2,500 Troops in Afghanistan 'Not a Long-Standing Recommendation'
18:03 GMT'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader
17:58 GMTTaliban to Temporarily Adopt Constitution of Afghanistan’s Last Monarch
17:43 GMTOver 400,000 Americans Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend
17:43 GMTWhat's Behind Erosion of Public Trust in Biden on COVID-19?
17:10 GMTBiden Administration Gives $1Bln Boost to 1,300 Health Clinics Across US
17:00 GMTThe Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Minister, Report Says
16:53 GMTTrump Called Ex-Press Secretary Grisham to Insist His Penis Wasn't 'Toadstool-Shaped,' Book Claims