https://sputniknews.com/20210928/us-house-republicans-seek-name-of-official-who-approved-drone-strike-on-afghan-aid-worker-1089499257.html

US House Republicans Seek Name of Official Who Approved Drone Strike on Afghan Aid Worker

US House Republicans Seek Name of Official Who Approved Drone Strike on Afghan Aid Worker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of Republican lawmakers on the US House Oversight Committee issued a letter requesting a White House briefing on the August 29... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T23:17+0000

2021-09-28T23:17+0000

2021-09-28T23:37+0000

afghanistan

us

drone strike

congress

us afghan strategy

afghan war

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0092b7ebab82ada472a80a2222881351.jpg

On August 29, two days after an explosion at the Kabul airport took the lives of 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghan citizens, the US military carried out an airstrike targeting what it claimed were Daesh*-Khorasan (Daesh-K) terrorists in a vehicle that allegedly carried explosives and posed an immediate threat to Americans at the airport.The lawmakers have questioned whether President Joe Biden personally authorized the attack.The lawmakers named National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as being the chief architect of the Biden administration’s failings in Afghanistan and promised to conduct a thorough review of his actions that resulted in the removal of the US presence in Afghanistan and “the delivery of the country to the Taliban*.“Although the US military originally reported no casualties apart from two terrorists in the car, the US media said the airstrike killed ten innocent Kabul residents.The Defense Department later said the attack was a tragic mistake that killed innocent people, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered condolences to the victims’ family members, including the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, who worked for the humanitarian organization Nutrition and Education International. Austin said the investigation into the drone strike did not find any link between Ahmadi and Daesh-K terrorists.*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other states

Sputnik User Blame the faulty intelligence not the person who authorized the strike; morons. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, drone strike, congress, us afghan strategy, afghan war, biden administration