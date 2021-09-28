Registration was successful!
US Corporate Media and 'Missing Pretty White Woman Syndrome'
US Corporate Media and 'Missing Pretty White Woman Syndrome'
Missing Pretty White Woman Syndrome Exposes Ugly Truth About Corporate Media
Germans Seek Change as Merkel Leaves, DOJ’s Tricks Fool No One, Latin America reassertsIts Sovereignty
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits here on Radio Sputnik, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST to discuss the political outlook in Germany after its closely contested parliamentary elections, what the change in leadership might mean for European politics and Germany’s relationship with the US, and the complex contours of the German political and social landscape.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss the sleight of hand that the Department of Justice’s new policing policies represent, how these policies ignore the roots of policing as protection of property and settler colonialism, and how the popular calls to defund the police continue to be ignored.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss Latin America’s new challenge to the Monroe Doctrine and the OAS via the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the historical and contemporary context of American actions toward Latin America, and how this organization amounts to a reassertion of Latin American sovereignty.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss missing white woman syndrome and its connection to media coverage of the disappearance of Gabby Petito, the abuse of immigrants at the Del Rio bridge and how the media coverage of that situation contrasts with that of the disappearance of Petito, upcoming congressional hearings about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and growing disillusionment with the two-party system and the American political system at large.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
US Corporate Media and 'Missing Pretty White Woman Syndrome'

10:31 GMT 28.09.2021
Missing Pretty White Woman Syndrome Exposes Ugly Truth About Corporate Media
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
Germans Seek Change as Merkel Leaves, DOJ’s Tricks Fool No One, Latin America reassertsIts Sovereignty
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Michelle Witte, co-host of Political Misfits here on Radio Sputnik, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST to discuss the political outlook in Germany after its closely contested parliamentary elections, what the change in leadership might mean for European politics and Germany’s relationship with the US, and the complex contours of the German political and social landscape.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss the sleight of hand that the Department of Justice’s new policing policies represent, how these policies ignore the roots of policing as protection of property and settler colonialism, and how the popular calls to defund the police continue to be ignored.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss Latin America’s new challenge to the Monroe Doctrine and the OAS via the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the historical and contemporary context of American actions toward Latin America, and how this organization amounts to a reassertion of Latin American sovereignty.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss missing white woman syndrome and its connection to media coverage of the disappearance of Gabby Petito, the abuse of immigrants at the Del Rio bridge and how the media coverage of that situation contrasts with that of the disappearance of Petito, upcoming congressional hearings about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and growing disillusionment with the two-party system and the American political system at large.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
