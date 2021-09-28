Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/us-air-force-chief-hyper-focused-on-growing-china-challenge-in-pacific-1089498819.html
US Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
US Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The head of the US Air Force remains very focused on the growing challenge and assertiveness of China’s military air power over the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T22:59+0000
2021-09-28T22:59+0000
us air force
us
china
pacific
us-china relations
indo-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/26/1077302611_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_854dc9f532b52bcbc6dbb67419554f75.jpg
"I am still hyper-focused on the capabilities of the PRC [People’s Republic of China] and how they are operating increased capability in some of their platforms [and on] their propensity to fly over the water a bit more and challenge in areas around the region," Brown said on Tuesday.China had significantly stepped up its flights in international waters testing the responsiveness and speeds of reaction not only of the US Air Force, but also the air defenses of Taiwan and Japan, Brown said.US forces on Guam were also observing the "increased tempo" of longer range operations by the PLA Air Force to see how American units responded and reacted, Brown added.
china
pacific
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/26/1077302611_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecc0cf513874b845d72a1d5ab60c24c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, us, china, pacific, us-china relations, indo-pacific

US Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific

22:59 GMT 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA Y-20 transport aircraft at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition
A Y-20 transport aircraft at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The head of the US Air Force remains very focused on the growing challenge and assertiveness of China’s military air power over the Western Pacific and toward Japan and Taiwan, Gen. Charles Brown told a Defense One conference podcast.
"I am still hyper-focused on the capabilities of the PRC [People’s Republic of China] and how they are operating increased capability in some of their platforms [and on] their propensity to fly over the water a bit more and challenge in areas around the region," Brown said on Tuesday.
China had significantly stepped up its flights in international waters testing the responsiveness and speeds of reaction not only of the US Air Force, but also the air defenses of Taiwan and Japan, Brown said.

"They challenge [air defenses] around Taiwan in internal air space every day. … It’s not just Taiwan: Japan sees some of the same thing," he said.

© AP PhotoIn this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.
In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.
© AP Photo
US forces on Guam were also observing the "increased tempo" of longer range operations by the PLA Air Force to see how American units responded and reacted, Brown added.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:09 GMTGeorgia Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Killings in Fulton County - Reports
22:59 GMTUS Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
22:58 GMTThere’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
22:51 GMTForgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
21:42 GMTSterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon Named Hwasong-8
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List