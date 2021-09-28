UK Motorist Runs Over Knife-Wielding Man Amid Alleged Petrol Dispute - Video
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEA BP petrol station that has run out of fuel is seen in south London, Britain
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
On 23 September, energy company British Petroleum announced that tens of forecourts in its 1,200-strong network were experiencing fuel shortages, while Tesco and Esso said some of their sites were also affected.
A driver pulled what appears to be a knife on another motorist and then was run over after an alleged argument about petrol was filmed in Welling, UK.
The video shows a man with a knife arguing with a motorist and repeatedly kicking his car. Moments later the car collides with the man and throws him onto the car’s bonnet.
WELLING: A man has been filmed allegedly carrying a knife during a confrontation with a driver queuing for petrol at the Shell station on Bellegrove Road. At one point the man is seen being carried on the bonnet of the car after which he kicks the vehicl… pic.twitter.com/FxCSJ5PpgO— UK News in Pictures (@UKNIP247) (@uknip247) September 27, 2021
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident, according to the Daily Mail.
“Police were called at 14:37 on Monday, 27 September to report an altercation between two motorists outside a petrol garage at Bellegrove Road in Welling. Officers rushed in and found no trace of any vehicle. No one was reported injured and no suspects were identified,” Metropolitan Police spokesperson said as quoted by the the Granthshala News.
London residents started panic buying on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. Over the weekend, after more petrol stations ran out, the government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.
The government has blamed the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic for the shortage, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.