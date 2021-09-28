Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/uk-motorist-runs-over-knife-wielding-man-amid-alleged-petrol-dispute---video-1089469439.html
UK Motorist Runs Over Knife-Wielding Man Amid Alleged Petrol Dispute - Video
UK Motorist Runs Over Knife-Wielding Man Amid Alleged Petrol Dispute - Video
On 23 September, energy company British Petroleum announced that tens of forecourts in its 1,200-strong network were experiencing fuel shortages, while Tesco... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T05:37+0000
2021-09-28T05:37+0000
london
united kingdom
crisis
petrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089469414_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_e32374fcb5836f8cf940a3654b0657f6.jpg
A driver pulled what appears to be a knife on another motorist and then was run over after an alleged argument about petrol was filmed in Welling, UK.The video shows a man with a knife arguing with a motorist and repeatedly kicking his car. Moments later the car collides with the man and throws him onto the car’s bonnet.The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident, according to the Daily Mail.London residents started panic buying on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. Over the weekend, after more petrol stations ran out, the government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.The government has blamed the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic for the shortage, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.
london
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089469414_83:0:2814:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3fca98a2a2d9eb78a59cd2d49f1d45a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, united kingdom, crisis, petrol

UK Motorist Runs Over Knife-Wielding Man Amid Alleged Petrol Dispute - Video

05:37 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEA BP petrol station that has run out of fuel is seen in south London, Britain
A BP petrol station that has run out of fuel is seen in south London, Britain - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
On 23 September, energy company British Petroleum announced that tens of forecourts in its 1,200-strong network were experiencing fuel shortages, while Tesco and Esso said some of their sites were also affected.
A driver pulled what appears to be a knife on another motorist and then was run over after an alleged argument about petrol was filmed in Welling, UK.
The video shows a man with a knife arguing with a motorist and repeatedly kicking his car. Moments later the car collides with the man and throws him onto the car’s bonnet.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident, according to the Daily Mail.
“Police were called at 14:37 on Monday, 27 September to report an altercation between two motorists outside a petrol garage at Bellegrove Road in Welling. Officers rushed in and found no trace of any vehicle. No one was reported injured and no suspects were identified,” Metropolitan Police spokesperson said as quoted by the the Granthshala News.
London residents started panic buying on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. Over the weekend, after more petrol stations ran out, the government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.
The government has blamed the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic for the shortage, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:13 GMTGerman Chancellor Candidates in Focus as Tough Coalition Talks Loom
05:53 GMTBrexit to Blame: Germany's Olaf Scholz Says 'End to Freedom of Movement' Fueled UK Petrol Crisis
05:37 GMTUK Motorist Runs Over Knife-Wielding Man Amid Alleged Petrol Dispute - Video
05:23 GMTPatriarchy Strikes Back? Iceland's Historic Female-Majority Parliament Up in Smoke After Recount
04:43 GMTUS Marine Colonel Put in Brig For ‘Asking for Accountability’ Over US Departure From Afghanistan
04:03 GMTWitness Who Claims She Saw Prince Andrew Dancing With Giuffre at Club to Testify in Court - Report
03:24 GMTBennett Claims He Said 'No Three Times’ to President Biden During Their August Meeting
03:16 GMTRepublicans Slam DHS Chief Mayorkas for Allowing Thousands of Haitians Into US
01:37 GMTUS ‘Humiliated Like Never Before’, Trump Says, After DHS Allowed Thousands of Migrants to Pour in
01:31 GMTLockheed Martin to Build US Army’s Next Generation Tactical Vehicle Based System
01:10 GMTBorder Patrol Agents Disgruntled Over Biden's Attempts to Throw Them 'Under the Bus' - Report
00:53 GMTBeard-Check: Afghan Barbers Banned From Shaving, Trimming Beards - Reports
00:27 GMTR. Kelly Found Guilty: Will Artist Be Removed From Music Services?
00:03 GMTIs Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
00:00 GMTUS Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
YesterdayInsurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
YesterdayTexas Lawmakers Propose New Congressional Districts in Cities of Austin, Houston
YesterdayIOM Looking for Alternatives for Haitians at US Border, Brazil Being 1 Option - Sources
YesterdayCzech Republic Will Purchase Israeli-Made Air Defenses to Replace Soviet Gear
YesterdaySPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival