UK Doesn't Have Plan for Extra-Terrestrial Encounter and It's 'Huge Mistake' – UFO Researcher
UK Doesn't Have Plan for Extra-Terrestrial Encounter and It's 'Huge Mistake' – UFO Researcher
Britain’s Minister of State for Defence said this summer that the UK government has “no opinion on the existence of extraterrestrial life” and has been... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
UK Doesn't Have Plan for Extra-Terrestrial Encounter and It's 'Huge Mistake' – UFO Researcher
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
Britain’s Minister of State for Defence said this summer that the UK government has “no opinion on the existence of extraterrestrial life” and has been ignoring reports on UFO sightings for some time now.
The UK doesn’t expect an alien invasion anytime soon and there's no ready-to-go plan if such an encounter does happen, a government insider told The Daily Star.
“There will be something, somewhere, under ‘unexpected events or national emergencies’ and that No10 would quickly convene a meeting of COBRA,” the source revealed.
However, the UK Home Office, Cabinet Office, Ministry of Defence, and Space Agency signalled to the newspaper that they have not prepared any official plans if an extraterrestrial visits Earth.
UFO researcher and journalist Nick Pope – who was tasked with checking UFO sighting reports for the MoD from 1991 to 1994 – believes this is a “huge mistake."
“To the best of my knowledge there’s no alien invasion war plan – and given the job that I did for the MoD, if such a plan existed, I would have written it, or at least inherited one from my predecessors,” Pope said.
The journalist believes that it's much “better to have a plan and not need it, than need it and not have it.”
He also suggests that in case of an alien encounter, the British prime minister would call a COBRA Committee meeting and turn to the Space Agency and MoD. It's unclear if PM Boris Johnson would be willing to inform the public about a first contact.
“Given that governments all around the world have previously been very secretive about UFOs, if they thought they could get away with covering up the truth, perhaps they'd try to keep the lid on things,” Pope added.
In June, the US government released
a highly-anticipated UFO report, admitting that they couldn’t explain the majority of mysterious sightings reported by the American military. In the wake of the report, Lord Rogan asked the House of Lords if the British government was willing to produce a similar summery of suspicious UFO sightings on home soil.
Minister of State for Defence Baroness Goldie said London is not planning to release a similar document:
"We have no plans to conduct our own report into UAP [unidentified aerial phenomena] because in over 50 years, no such reporting has indicated the existence of any military threat to the UK,” the minister said.
According to Goldie, the UK government “no longer” investigates reports of UAP sightings and has “no opinion on the existence of extraterrestrial life."