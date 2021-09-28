Trump Called Ex-Press Secretary Grisham to Insist His Penis Wasn't 'Toadstool-Shaped,' Book Claims

Donald Trump was reportedly once really worried about what his press secretary – Stephanie Grisham – thought about the shape of his genitalia.Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had affair with Trump in 2006 when his wife Melania had just given birth to their son Barron, served up a rather unflattering description of the former president’s manhood in her 2018 book:The 45th president was apparently pretty offended by her words. Grisham writes in her upcoming book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” obtained by The Washington Post, that the then-president swiftly called his family’s press secretary from his Air Force One to assure her that his penis was neither small nor toadstool-shaped.The former official also says Trump once asked her ex-boyfriend if she was a good lover. The ex-POTUS also apparently demanded she invite an unnamed press aide on Air Force One so he would get a chance to “look at her [behind].”Excerpts from Grisham’s soon-to-be-released book are already making the rounds on social media, as Melania’s team insists that she's only interested in gaining "relevance and money at the expense” of the former First Lady.Grisham resigned from Melania’s press office on 6 January in the wake of the Capitol storming. Before that, she served as Donald Trump’s press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020, remarkably failing to hold any press conference during her 10 months in the role.
Former White House Press Secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-chief of staff Stephanie Grisham has penned her first book and revealed some salacious details about her time alongside the Trumps. However, former First Lady Melania believes that she's simply seeking money and relevance through her literary opus.
“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f***ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d*** like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” Daniels wrote about her encounter with Trump.
