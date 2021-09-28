https://sputniknews.com/20210928/trump-administration-planned-to-kill-or-kidnap-julian-assange-1089464512.html
Trump Administration Planned to Kill or Kidnap Julian Assange
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including reports that the CIA was ready to wage a... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including reports that the CIA was ready to wage a gun battle in London to kill or kidnap Assange, and FBI probing reported assault of female US soldier by Afghan evacuees at New Mexico refugee camp.
GUEST

Peter Dale Scott - Poet, Academic, Author, and Former Diplomat | Deep Politics, COG, and American Foreign Policy

Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Administration Using Title 42, Experiences as an Immigration Lawyer, and DACA

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Dale Scott about the political deep state, the U.S. defense budget, and shadow governments. Peter discussed his books and the importance of looking back in history, to understand the present-day American political situation. Peter talked about the events of 9/11 and how the Patriot Act has been used on American citizens.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Susan Pai about America's immigration system, employment for illegal immigrants, and asylum laws. Susan spoke on the business of immigration law and lawyers becoming more transactional with immigration clients. Susan talked about the length of time asylum cases take and the Biden administration's handling of Haitian migrants at the Texas border.
Peter Dale Scott - Poet, Academic, Author, and Former Diplomat | Deep Politics, COG, and American Foreign Policy
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Administration Using Title 42, Experiences as an Immigration Lawyer, and DACA
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Dale Scott about the political deep state, the U.S. defense budget, and shadow governments. Peter discussed his books and the importance of looking back in history, to understand the present-day American political situation. Peter talked about the events of 9/11 and how the Patriot Act has been used on American citizens.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Susan Pai about America's immigration system, employment for illegal immigrants, and asylum laws. Susan spoke on the business of immigration law and lawyers becoming more transactional with immigration clients. Susan talked about the length of time asylum cases take and the Biden administration's handling of Haitian migrants at the Texas border.
