International

Trudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
Trudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his new government will dedicate its focus to finishing the fight against the... 28.09.2021
Trudeau confirmed he intends to form the next government after his Liberal Party won 159 seats – 11 fewer than the number needed for a majority government but more than any other party – his In last week’s national election.Canada’s 23rd prime minister underscored that the new government will achieve this by following through on promised vaccination mandates.In advance of the election, Trudeau announced plans to mandate vaccination for public sector employees and interprovincial travelers. The Liberal leader added that his government will promote domestic proof of vaccination programs, colloquially known as vaccine passports, and introduce vaccination verification for international travelers.Additionally, Trudeau noted that his new government will work to deliver on other domestic promises such as funding for childcare, sick leave and affordable housing.The new cabinet will be sworn in in October and the House of Commons will reconvene before the end of fall, according to Trudeau, although noting that exact dates have yet to be determined.
canada
canada, vaccination, justin trudeau, vaccines, covid-19

Trudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic

21:11 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / BLAIR GABLECanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after visiting a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2021.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after visiting a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
Subscribe
TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada’s Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his new government will dedicate its focus to finishing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as introducing and promoting vaccine mandates.
Trudeau confirmed he intends to form the next government after his Liberal Party won 159 seats – 11 fewer than the number needed for a majority government but more than any other party – his In last week’s national election.
“Of all the different priorities we continue to have, getting through this COVID-19 crisis remains our top priority,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “The way through this pandemic… is to ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated."
Canada’s 23rd prime minister underscored that the new government will achieve this by following through on promised vaccination mandates.
In advance of the election, Trudeau announced plans to mandate vaccination for public sector employees and interprovincial travelers. The Liberal leader added that his government will promote domestic proof of vaccination programs, colloquially known as vaccine passports, and introduce vaccination verification for international travelers.
Additionally, Trudeau noted that his new government will work to deliver on other domestic promises such as funding for childcare, sick leave and affordable housing.
The new cabinet will be sworn in in October and the House of Commons will reconvene before the end of fall, according to Trudeau, although noting that exact dates have yet to be determined.
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
