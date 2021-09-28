Registration was successful!
International

Top Vietnamese Diplomat Says Hanoi Prioritizes Cooperation With Russia in Foreign Policy
Top Vietnamese Diplomat Says Hanoi Prioritizes Cooperation With Russia in Foreign Policy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has always been a strategic priority in Hanoi's foreign policy, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said on Tuesday. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
vietnam
world
russia
cooperation
"Since the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, we have consistently pursued an independent foreign policy with an emphasis on multilateral and multi-vector diplomacy, with Russia always being a strategically important priority for Vietnam," the official said ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.The two countries have no strategic differences and enjoy a very high level of trust, the top diplomat noted."There are very important areas of cooperation. Especially with regard to Vietnam's security and development, where we do not cooperate with other countries, but only with Russia," the minister said.In addition to maintaining a very solid foundation of friendship between the countries, Russia and Vietnam need to update areas of cooperation to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.The diplomat is currently on an official visit to Russia — the first country he is visiting as Vietnam's foreign minister. The five-day trip started on Friday.Lavrov, in turn, said the two nations cooperate very closely in the international arena, including the Asia-Pacific region, where Vietnam is one of Russia's key partners, as well as in UN activities.
vietnam, world, russia, cooperation

Top Vietnamese Diplomat Says Hanoi Prioritizes Cooperation With Russia in Foreign Policy

12:14 GMT 28.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Hieucd / West HanoiWest Hanoi
West Hanoi - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Hieucd / West Hanoi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has always been a strategic priority in Hanoi's foreign policy, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said on Tuesday.
"Since the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, we have consistently pursued an independent foreign policy with an emphasis on multilateral and multi-vector diplomacy, with Russia always being a strategically important priority for Vietnam," the official said ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The two countries have no strategic differences and enjoy a very high level of trust, the top diplomat noted.
"There are very important areas of cooperation. Especially with regard to Vietnam's security and development, where we do not cooperate with other countries, but only with Russia," the minister said.
In addition to maintaining a very solid foundation of friendship between the countries, Russia and Vietnam need to update areas of cooperation to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.
The diplomat is currently on an official visit to Russia — the first country he is visiting as Vietnam's foreign minister. The five-day trip started on Friday.
Lavrov, in turn, said the two nations cooperate very closely in the international arena, including the Asia-Pacific region, where Vietnam is one of Russia's key partners, as well as in UN activities.
