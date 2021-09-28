Registration was successful!
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
Tale of the Nine-Tailed: Hit K-Drama Starring Lee Dong-wook Gets Two More Seasons
Tale of the Nine-Tailed: Hit K-Drama Starring Lee Dong-wook Gets Two More Seasons
The production of seasons 2 and 3 have been confirmed with a different female lead actress. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
Urban myth k-drama ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ announced the production of new seasons on 28 September. The male bromance will stay the same, as Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum are in the cast. The second season will tell the story of the main characters during the Japanese colonial period, and the third season will be a more historical drama, taking place in the Joseon era. However, the female lead in the first season Jo Bo-ah, will not appear in the upcoming seasons. The first season's rating peaked at over 5.8 percent on JTBC channel and was warmly recieved.Tale of the Nine-Tailed is the story of an immortal thousand-year-old gumiho (traditional folklore fox spirit) played by Lee Dong-wook, who protects mortals from evil supernatural feelings.
Tale of the Nine-Tailed: Hit K-Drama Starring Lee Dong-wook Gets Two More Seasons

10:52 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 29.09.2021)
The production of seasons 2 and 3 have been confirmed with a different female lead actress.
Urban myth k-drama ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ announced the production of new seasons on 28 September.
The male bromance will stay the same, as Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum are in the cast. The second season will tell the story of the main characters during the Japanese colonial period, and the third season will be a more historical drama, taking place in the Joseon era.
However, the female lead in the first season Jo Bo-ah, will not appear in the upcoming seasons.
The first season's rating peaked at over 5.8 percent on JTBC channel and was warmly recieved.
Tale of the Nine-Tailed is the story of an immortal thousand-year-old gumiho (traditional folklore fox spirit) played by Lee Dong-wook, who protects mortals from evil supernatural feelings.
