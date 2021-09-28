https://sputniknews.com/20210928/tale-of-the-nine-tailed-hit-k-drama-starring-lee-dong-wook-gets-two-more-seasons-1089514144.html

Tale of the Nine-Tailed: Hit K-Drama Starring Lee Dong-wook Gets Two More Seasons

Tale of the Nine-Tailed: Hit K-Drama Starring Lee Dong-wook Gets Two More Seasons

The production of seasons 2 and 3 have been confirmed with a different female lead actress. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

Urban myth k-drama ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ announced the production of new seasons on 28 September. The male bromance will stay the same, as Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum are in the cast. The second season will tell the story of the main characters during the Japanese colonial period, and the third season will be a more historical drama, taking place in the Joseon era. However, the female lead in the first season Jo Bo-ah, will not appear in the upcoming seasons. The first season's rating peaked at over 5.8 percent on JTBC channel and was warmly recieved.Tale of the Nine-Tailed is the story of an immortal thousand-year-old gumiho (traditional folklore fox spirit) played by Lee Dong-wook, who protects mortals from evil supernatural feelings.

