Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/sterlings-drop-worries-investors-over-state-of-economy---1089497559.html
Sterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
Sterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
The sterling saw its largest one-day drop of the year against the dollar, as investors fear that fuel shortages in the United Kingdom could create a dreaded... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T21:42+0000
2021-09-28T21:42+0000
united kingdom
fuel shortage
pound sterling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104624/86/1046248653_0:128:4621:2727_1920x0_80_0_0_7058cfc161ab05b224706ffd216e6fa0.jpg
On Tuesday, the sterling fell to $1.353, a 1.2% drop, as currency investors reacted to the underlying cause of the United Kingdom’s fuel shortage.The driving force behind the UK’s fuel shortage has its origins in Brexit. When England decided to leave the European Union many truck drivers moved back to their home countries as additional border bureaucracy negatively impacted their income. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the foreign truck driver exodus and left the UK with a labor shortage in a crucial economic sector.Trucking might not be viewed as a crucial industry, but they’re the final step in the supply chain. Without a proper fleet of truckers, goods don’t arrive where and when they’re needed. The UK’s fuel shortage isn’t a product of a lack of fuel, but the inability to get fuel, in the necessary quantities, to where it needs to be.The UK’s labor shortage, especially in the trucking industry, could ravage its economy as it tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a constrained supply chain, prices could rise, causing inflation, and the larger economy could stall. The term ‘stagflation,’ coined by Iain Macleod, could begin to creep back into the lexicon.In a 1965 speech to the UK Parliament, Macleod coined the economic term: “We now have the worst of both worlds —not just inflation on the one side or stagnation on the other, but both of them together. We have a sort of ‘stagflation’ situation.”The drop in value of the sterling is a reaction to the dual difficulties the UK economy faces. The UK government is attempting to attract more truck drivers through temporary visas.The situation may take months to years to fill the nearly 100,000 person shortage of qualified drivers.
I am here to explore the safest and most amazing treatment for herpes. I have been positive for a deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I have given up hope. Until I looked online to learn more about herpes virus treatment and saw Dr. Nelson's online testimony on how many people have HERPES, DIABETES, HIV and AIDS. So I decided to contact the doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me and he told me that he would help me with the natural herbs that he produces. And they use it for me, I used the medicine as a tool and I'm healed. and I was healed! It really is like a dream, but now I am so happy! you can contact him on his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp him +14436204203, contact him for solutions like, HPV, diabetes, cancer, HIV / AIDS, and many more!
0
1
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104624/86/1046248653_407:0:4214:2855_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2998e0c335c05cc786145eebdd6ad4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, fuel shortage, pound sterling

Sterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy

21:42 GMT 28.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NIKLAS HALLE'N A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes
A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The sterling saw its largest one-day drop of the year against the dollar, as investors fear that fuel shortages in the United Kingdom could create a dreaded ‘stagflation’ scenario.
On Tuesday, the sterling fell to $1.353, a 1.2% drop, as currency investors reacted to the underlying cause of the United Kingdom’s fuel shortage.
The driving force behind the UK’s fuel shortage has its origins in Brexit. When England decided to leave the European Union many truck drivers moved back to their home countries as additional border bureaucracy negatively impacted their income. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the foreign truck driver exodus and left the UK with a labor shortage in a crucial economic sector.
Trucking might not be viewed as a crucial industry, but they’re the final step in the supply chain. Without a proper fleet of truckers, goods don’t arrive where and when they’re needed. The UK’s fuel shortage isn’t a product of a lack of fuel, but the inability to get fuel, in the necessary quantities, to where it needs to be.
The UK’s labor shortage, especially in the trucking industry, could ravage its economy as it tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a constrained supply chain, prices could rise, causing inflation, and the larger economy could stall. The term ‘stagflation,’ coined by Iain Macleod, could begin to creep back into the lexicon.
In a 1965 speech to the UK Parliament, Macleod coined the economic term: “We now have the worst of both worlds —not just inflation on the one side or stagnation on the other, but both of them together. We have a sort of ‘stagflation’ situation.”
The drop in value of the sterling is a reaction to the dual difficulties the UK economy faces. The UK government is attempting to attract more truck drivers through temporary visas.
"We do have to stand on our own two feet as the United Kingdom," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
The situation may take months to years to fill the nearly 100,000 person shortage of qualified drivers.
210000
Discuss
Popular comments
I am here to explore the safest and most amazing treatment for herpes. I have been positive for a deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I have given up hope. Until I looked online to learn more about herpes virus treatment and saw Dr. Nelson's online testimony on how many people have HERPES, DIABETES, HIV and AIDS. So I decided to contact the doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me and he told me that he would help me with the natural herbs that he produces. And they use it for me, I used the medicine as a tool and I'm healed. and I was healed! It really is like a dream, but now I am so happy! you can contact him on his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp him +14436204203, contact him for solutions like, HPV, diabetes, cancer, HIV / AIDS, and many more!
Alexander Marjin
29 September, 01:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:09 GMTGeorgia Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Killings in Fulton County - Reports
22:59 GMTUS Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
22:58 GMTThere’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
22:51 GMTForgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
21:42 GMTSterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon Named Hwasong-8
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List