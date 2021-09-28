https://sputniknews.com/20210928/senate-majority-leader-schumer-tees-up-vote-to-increase-debt-limit-without-gop-support-1089488382.html

Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tees Up Vote to Increase Debt Limit Without GOP Support

Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tees Up Vote to Increase Debt Limit Without GOP Support

On Monday, Senate Republicans voted to block legislation which would raise the debt ceiling and allow the United States to avoid an impending government... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T14:54+0000

2021-09-28T14:54+0000

2021-09-28T15:31+0000

united states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101664/27/1016642733_0:243:2592:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb30d41c1adec93c73db2902de8dd5c.jpg

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that he will ask the Senate for consent to hold a vote Tuesday to increase the debt limit on a simple majority - rather than a 60 vote supermajority that's traditionally required for legislation to advance.Blaming Republicans for pushing America toward the brink of a government shutdown "and our first-ever default," the Senate majority leader emphasized that the GOP had voted unanimously to block the Democrats' legislation to raise the debt ceiling, and said it would be "the American people who pay the price" if the US ended up defaulting on its obligations."Let me be clear: I am still of the belief that addressing the debt limit, which includes debts incurred by both parties, should be done in a bipartisan way. But let's see if Leader McConnell truly wants what he's asking for," the senator added, referring to the simple majority vote on the debt ceiling."So if Republicans want to abscond from their responsibilities, not vote to pay the debt they incurred, so be it. It's a bad thing. It's a bad prescedent, but this is a away out," he said.Congressional Deadlock Threatens to Spark Global Debt CrisisCongress has raised the debt ceiling 80 times over the past six decades, with US federal debt now reaching nearly $29 trillion, and total obligations standing at over $85 trillion - or over four times the US' annual GDP.In a letter to lawmakers Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the Treasury would exhaust its "extraordinary measures" to be able to keep making payments on US spending and obligations by 18 October if the debt ceiling was not raised.On Monday, the Senate voted 50-48 to increase the debt ceiling, falling sort of the 60 vote supermajority required to approve the measure. The legislative body is evenly split between Democrats and independents caucusing with Democrats and the Republicans.The debt ceiling issue is one of three pieces of legislation that the president's party hoped to pass this week related to his domestic agenda, with other bills including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and a ten year, $3.5 trillion budget bill.

babai Looks like everyone makes their own rules in the land of the free, including the legislative branch of the Government. 0

Hira Alee i am making a good salary from home 1200 to 2500 Dollars per week.which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone,Chack more information on this website. …..> w­­w­­w­­.­­S­­a­­l­­a­­r­­y­­a­­p­­p­­1­­.­­c­­o­­m 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

united states