Scania Scandal: Swedish Carmaker Investigated for Bribery Over Deal With Indian Minister

Scania Scandal: Swedish Carmaker Investigated for Bribery Over Deal With Indian Minister

The Swedish National Anti-Corruption Unit has launched a preliminary investigation into suspected bribery in connection with Scania AB's controversial bus deal with Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.Several interrogations have been held with the company's top management, national broadcaster SVT reported. So far, the investigators wouldn't go into detail about who the suspects are.Prosecutor Johan Lindmark said that case involves suspicions of foreign bribery. The Public Prosecutor's Office has been in contact with India, but no formal demands for international legal aid have been made so far.Earlier this year, SVT's programme Mission: Investigate teamed with the German public service channel ZDF and Indian Confluence Media to publish details about alleged extensive bribery corruption in connection with Scania's bus and truck business in India.SVT reported that in November 2016, Scania delivered an exclusive, specially-designed bus to a company with connections to the family of India's influential Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The bus was allegedly destined for his daughter's wedding a few weeks later. Scania's former CEO Henrik Henriksson, who was replaced by Christian Levin at the beginning of May this year, confirmed the deal in an interview with SVT. According to Scania's internal audit, the bus provided a financial benefit for Gadkari.According to SVT, several senior executives within the Scania Group were aware of the “sensitive” bus deal. During the same period, both Henrik Henriksson and Christian Levin (former and current CEOs) sat on the board of Scania's Indian companies.Nitin Gadkari, who is India's longest-serving Transport Minister and former President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that he didn't accept any bribes or buses.Neither Henriksson, nor Levin would comment on the ongoing investigation, or the alleged deal. According to Scania's press manager Karin Hallstan, however, Scania is working closely with the prosecution and “cooperates fully”.Founded in 1911, Scania AB is a major Swedish manufacturer headquartered in Södertälje and focusing on commercial vehicles, especially heavy trucks and buses. It also manufactures diesel engines for heavy vehicles as well as marine and general industrial applications, and employs over 42,000 people worldwide.

