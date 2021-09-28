Registration was successful!
Russia's Su-27 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
Russia's Su-27 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
Russia's Su-27 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea

15:39 GMT 28.09.2021
Russian Su-27 fighter jet
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighter Su-27 escorted the US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry's National Defense Control Centre (NDCC) said.
Earlier in the day, Russian radars detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching the Russian state border, it said.
"To identify the air target and prevent it from breaching the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defence forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Black Sea," the centre said.
"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned safely to its home base," it added.
The flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
