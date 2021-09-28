Police Chief in Utah Takes Leave of Absence Amid Gabby Petito 911 Call Handling Probe
07:56 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 28.09.2021)
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetitoAn Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020
Rewards have been offered to help US law enforcement track down the late Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend as authorities believe the 22-year-old was murdered while on a cross-country trip in Wyoming with Brian Laundrie.
The head of Utah’s Moab Police Department is temporarily stepping down from his post in the wake of an announced probe into the handling of a 911 call linked to the Gabby Petito case, reported The Moab Times-Independent. Police Chief Bret Edge requested a leave of absence under the Family Medical Leave Act, according to the communications director for the City of Moab, cited by the outlet.
There has not been any clarification regarding whether Edge’s leave of absence was related to recent controversy within the department linked to the case of the murdered Petito or whether he would return to his post.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICEGabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICE
This news comes as on 23 September Moab city officials said they would conduct "a formal investigation" into the police department's handling of the mid-August 911 call involving Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, the currently missing Brian Laundrie.
"At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate," the city said in a press release on 23 September.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, set out on a cross-county road trip in a converted white Ford Transit van in mid-June. Cited law enforcement records reveal the couple got into a physical altercation during their stay in Moab, Utah on 12 August. In a 911 call placed at the time, a person is heard claiming to have witnessed "the gentleman … slapping the girl", according to Fox News, which obtained the call in question.
The individual described to the police dispatcher the white van Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had been travelling in, complete with a license plate number and descriptions of both of them. According to the alleged witness, after the man slapped and hit the female, they both ran up and down the sidewalk until finally they got into the van and drove off. Not long afterwards, the couple were pulled over by a Moab officer and questioned.
The young woman was described as showing signs of some sort of breakdown and crying in front of the officer. The young man was cited as saying they had just been arguing. One of the officers on the scene wrote that the incident could be "more accurately categorised as a mental/emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault."
According to Fox News, the official police account of the incident claimed "no one reported that the male struck the female”. The couple were ordered to spend the night apart, as police closed out the call without filing charges or issuing citations.
Gabby Petito Case
Brian Laundrie, whose current whereabouts are unknown, had been named a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. On 1 September Laundrie returned to the couple’s North Port home without Petito, according to officials.
© Photo : Instagram / bizarre_design_Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on an Instagram photo dated July 17, 2021
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on an Instagram photo dated July 17, 2021
The young woman was reported missing on 11 September after her mother filed a police report in Suffolk County, N.Y. The FBI issued an arrest warrant for bank card fraud on 23 September as Laundrie reportedly used another individual’s Capital One Bank card and personal identification number.
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONA makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Petito's body was discovered on 19 September near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with her death classified as a homicide by the Teton County coroner. A search is underway for Laundrie by local, county and federal law enforcement, with rewards offered for help in tracking down the young man.