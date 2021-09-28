Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/police-chief-in-utah-takes-leave-of-absence-amid-gabby-petito-911-call-handling-probe-1089472804.html
Police Chief in Utah Takes Leave of Absence Amid Gabby Petito 911 Call Handling Probe
Police Chief in Utah Takes Leave of Absence Amid Gabby Petito 911 Call Handling Probe
Rewards have been offered to help US law enforcement track down the late Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend as authorities believe the 22-year-old was murdered... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T07:56+0000
2021-09-28T07:57+0000
news
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089256948_0:56:740:472_1920x0_80_0_0_0a1cf26d4fad130eae9ec77cb615665a.jpg
The head of Utah’s Moab Police Department is temporarily stepping down from his post in the wake of an announced probe into the handling of a 911 call linked to the Gabby Petito case, reported The Moab Times-Independent. Police Chief Bret Edge requested a leave of absence under the Family Medical Leave Act, according to the communications director for the City of Moab, cited by the outlet. There has not been any clarification regarding whether Edge’s leave of absence was related to recent controversy within the department linked to the case of the murdered Petito or whether he would return to his post. This news comes as on 23 September Moab city officials said they would conduct "a formal investigation" into the police department's handling of the mid-August 911 call involving Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, the currently missing Brian Laundrie. Brian Laundrie, 23, and his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, set out on a cross-county road trip in a converted white Ford Transit van in mid-June. Cited law enforcement records reveal the couple got into a physical altercation during their stay in Moab, Utah on 12 August. In a 911 call placed at the time, a person is heard claiming to have witnessed "the gentleman … slapping the girl", according to Fox News, which obtained the call in question.The individual described to the police dispatcher the white van Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had been travelling in, complete with a license plate number and descriptions of both of them. According to the alleged witness, after the man slapped and hit the female, they both ran up and down the sidewalk until finally they got into the van and drove off. Not long afterwards, the couple were pulled over by a Moab officer and questioned. The young woman was described as showing signs of some sort of breakdown and crying in front of the officer. The young man was cited as saying they had just been arguing. One of the officers on the scene wrote that the incident could be "more accurately categorised as a mental/emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault." According to Fox News, the official police account of the incident claimed "no one reported that the male struck the female”. The couple were ordered to spend the night apart, as police closed out the call without filing charges or issuing citations. Gabby Petito Case Brian Laundrie, whose current whereabouts are unknown, had been named a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. On 1 September Laundrie returned to the couple’s North Port home without Petito, according to officials. The young woman was reported missing on 11 September after her mother filed a police report in Suffolk County, N.Y. The FBI issued an arrest warrant for bank card fraud on 23 September as Laundrie reportedly used another individual’s Capital One Bank card and personal identification number. Petito's body was discovered on 19 September near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with her death classified as a homicide by the Teton County coroner. A search is underway for Laundrie by local, county and federal law enforcement, with rewards offered for help in tracking down the young man.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089256948_0:0:740:555_1920x0_80_0_0_30a85ff430da7fecf9e7b68380a3d2ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us

Police Chief in Utah Takes Leave of Absence Amid Gabby Petito 911 Call Handling Probe

07:56 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 28.09.2021)
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetitoAn Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020
An Instagram photo of missing woman Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on March 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© Photo : Instagram / gabspetito
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Rewards have been offered to help US law enforcement track down the late Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend as authorities believe the 22-year-old was murdered while on a cross-country trip in Wyoming with Brian Laundrie.
The head of Utah’s Moab Police Department is temporarily stepping down from his post in the wake of an announced probe into the handling of a 911 call linked to the Gabby Petito case, reported The Moab Times-Independent. Police Chief Bret Edge requested a leave of absence under the Family Medical Leave Act, according to the communications director for the City of Moab, cited by the outlet.
There has not been any clarification regarding whether Edge’s leave of absence was related to recent controversy within the department linked to the case of the murdered Petito or whether he would return to his post.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICEGabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo.
© REUTERS / FLORIDA POLICE
This news comes as on 23 September Moab city officials said they would conduct "a formal investigation" into the police department's handling of the mid-August 911 call involving Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, the currently missing Brian Laundrie.
"At this time, the City of Moab is unaware of any breach of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the City will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate," the city said in a press release on 23 September.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, set out on a cross-county road trip in a converted white Ford Transit van in mid-June. Cited law enforcement records reveal the couple got into a physical altercation during their stay in Moab, Utah on 12 August. In a 911 call placed at the time, a person is heard claiming to have witnessed "the gentleman … slapping the girl", according to Fox News, which obtained the call in question.
The individual described to the police dispatcher the white van Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had been travelling in, complete with a license plate number and descriptions of both of them. According to the alleged witness, after the man slapped and hit the female, they both ran up and down the sidewalk until finally they got into the van and drove off. Not long afterwards, the couple were pulled over by a Moab officer and questioned.
The young woman was described as showing signs of some sort of breakdown and crying in front of the officer. The young man was cited as saying they had just been arguing. One of the officers on the scene wrote that the incident could be "more accurately categorised as a mental/emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault."
According to Fox News, the official police account of the incident claimed "no one reported that the male struck the female”. The couple were ordered to spend the night apart, as police closed out the call without filing charges or issuing citations.

Gabby Petito Case

Brian Laundrie, whose current whereabouts are unknown, had been named a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. On 1 September Laundrie returned to the couple’s North Port home without Petito, according to officials.
© Photo : Instagram / bizarre_design_Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on an Instagram photo dated July 17, 2021
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on an Instagram photo dated July 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on an Instagram photo dated July 17, 2021
© Photo : Instagram / bizarre_design_
The young woman was reported missing on 11 September after her mother filed a police report in Suffolk County, N.Y. The FBI issued an arrest warrant for bank card fraud on 23 September as Laundrie reportedly used another individual’s Capital One Bank card and personal identification number.
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONA makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Petito's body was discovered on 19 September near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with her death classified as a homicide by the Teton County coroner. A search is underway for Laundrie by local, county and federal law enforcement, with rewards offered for help in tracking down the young man.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:08 GMTFrench Sanofi Gives Up mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Development Over Saturated Market
08:42 GMTUK to Start First Round of Talks on Joining Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc
08:40 GMTTwitter Frenzy as UEFA Scraps Decision to Fine European Clubs for Launching Super League
08:36 GMTHaiti Dismisses Highly-Criticized Electoral Council, Prime Minister’s Office Says
08:34 GMTBeijing on Exclusion From Dukovany NPP Project: We Hope Prague Will Respect Market Rules
08:30 GMTDemi Lovato Opens Up About 'Warm and Loving' UFO Interaction
08:27 GMTBudapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reaction to Gas Deal With Russia, Reports Say
07:58 GMTYouTube Removes Content 'Casting Doubt Over Elections in US, Germany'
07:56 GMTPolice Chief in Utah Takes Leave of Absence Amid Gabby Petito 911 Call Handling Probe
07:48 GMT'Impossible': Baghdad Politician Explains Why Iraq and Israel Are Nowhere Close to Normalising Ties
07:46 GMTR. Kelly's Negative Net Worth Grabs Attention on Twitter: 'How He's Gonna Pay the Lawyers?'
07:24 GMTMacron: Greece to Buy Rafale Jets, Three Frigates From France in Deal 'Boosting EU's Independence'
06:54 GMTHikers Find Live Nazi Grenade From World War II Near Swedish Ski Resort
06:48 GMTScania Scandal: Swedish Carmaker Investigated for Bribery Over Deal With Indian Minister
06:37 GMT25 Injured After Explosion in Residential Building in Gothenburg, Sweden, Reports Say
06:13 GMTGerman Chancellor Candidates in Focus as Tough Coalition Talks Loom
05:53 GMTBrexit to Blame: Germany's Olaf Scholz Says 'End to Freedom of Movement' Fueled UK Petrol Crisis
05:37 GMTUK Motorist Runs Over 'Knife-Wielding' Man Amid Alleged Petrol Dispute - Video
05:23 GMTPatriarchy Strikes Back? Iceland's Historic Female-Majority Parliament Up in Smoke After Recount
04:43 GMTUS Marine Colonel Put in Brig For ‘Asking for Accountability’ Over US Departure From Afghanistan