Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/peskov-refutes-claims-putin-chose-attractive-interpreter-for-his-talks-with-trump-in-2019-1089490420.html
Peskov Refutes Claims Putin Chose 'Attractive' Interpreter For His Talks With Trump in 2019
Peskov Refutes Claims Putin Chose 'Attractive' Interpreter For His Talks With Trump in 2019
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The choice of interpreters for negotiations involving the Russian president is being handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T16:03+0000
2021-09-28T16:03+0000
news
world
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
interpreter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107608/25/1076082542_0:242:2781:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_2122b5dd245ccef785ba89ac8e44c494.jpg
Former Donald Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her book that Fiona Hill, Trumps' former aide on Russia, suggested that Putin had deliberately selected an "attractive brunette" as his interpreter at a meeting with the US leader in Japan in 2019 to distract Trump."Interpreters are provided by the foreign ministry at the request of the presidential administration. Putin himself is not involved in this process," Peskov said, answering whether these statements were true.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107608/25/1076082542_26:0:2755:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_49dbb6bb6bbf322977a61c9af9214153.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, interpreter

Peskov Refutes Claims Putin Chose 'Attractive' Interpreter For His Talks With Trump in 2019

16:03 GMT 28.09.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the photo bankDelegations, led by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019
Delegations, led by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The choice of interpreters for negotiations involving the Russian president is being handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of state himself does not take part in this process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Former Donald Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her book that Fiona Hill, Trumps' former aide on Russia, suggested that Putin had deliberately selected an "attractive brunette" as his interpreter at a meeting with the US leader in Japan in 2019 to distract Trump.
"Interpreters are provided by the foreign ministry at the request of the presidential administration. Putin himself is not involved in this process," Peskov said, answering whether these statements were true.
404000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:00 GMTThe Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Minister, Report Says
16:53 GMTTrump Called Ex-Press Secretary Grisham to Insist His Penis Wasn't 'Toadstool-Shaped,' Book Claims
16:48 GMT'Sexualised Body': Woman's Statue in Italy Evokes Outrage Over 'Male Chauvinism'
16:28 GMTTaliban Warns of 'Consequences' if US Drones Continue to Violate Afghanistan's Airspace
16:04 GMTCovid Knocks More Than a Dozen F-35s Out of Sky as Lockheed Martin Cuts Production
16:03 GMTPeskov Refutes Claims Putin Chose 'Attractive' Interpreter For His Talks With Trump in 2019
16:01 GMTWHO Boss Apologises to DR Congo Women Abused By His Staff, Promises Perpetrators Will Face 'Justice'
15:58 GMTVolcanoes Triggered Environmental Changes That Led To Dinosaurs' Dominance on Earth: Scientists
15:45 GMTUS Home Prices Jump Almost 20% in July for Record Yearly Growth, S&P-Dow Jones Indices Show
15:39 GMTRussia's Su-27 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:15 GMTGrimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'
15:06 GMTIsraeli PM Reportedly Proposed Biden Reopen Consulate in Palestinian Ramallah But US Refused
15:05 GMT'Night of the Perseids': NASA Showcases Meteor Shower Captured Over Ladakh in India
14:54 GMTSenate Majority Leader Schumer Tees Up Vote to Increase Debt Limit Without GOP Support
14:49 GMTFrom Strained Family Ties to Secret Documents: Key Takeaways From New Documentary on Britney Spears
14:38 GMTDanger: UK Transport Minister Tells People Not To Fill Up Water Bottles With Petrol Amid Crisis
14:24 GMT'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infection Claims Child's Life in Texas
14:23 GMTAttempts to Contain or Besiege China Will Always Fail, Ambassador to London Says
14:15 GMTTrump Reportedly Told Putin He’d ‘Act a Little Tougher’ With Him When Cameras Were Around
14:13 GMTHaiti Accepts US Decision on Migrants Returns, Ready to Welcome Back Deported Citizens