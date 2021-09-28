Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/obama-breaks-ground-on-namesake-presidential-library-in-chicago-1089495737.html
Obama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
Obama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama broke ground on his namesake presidential library in Chicago on Tuesday. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T20:10+0000
2021-09-28T20:10+0000
barack obama
us
chicago
library
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551263_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd137269ee84a1fed988c0f9d3eecaf.jpg
Presidential libraries have been constructed in the home state of every president since Herbert Hoover, and are meant to contain documents and records related to the presidency of their respective namesakes.The Obama Presidential Center will additionally include a museum, athletic center and play area.Obama noted in a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony that the location of the center in South Side Chicago was chosen because it is close to where former First Lady Michelle Obama grew up and where Barack began his political career.
us
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551263_102:0:1239:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b0591170b000bb2acf59ed98fb6b12be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barack obama, us, chicago, library

Obama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago

20:10 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARCO BELLOFILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama broke ground on his namesake presidential library in Chicago on Tuesday.
Presidential libraries have been constructed in the home state of every president since Herbert Hoover, and are meant to contain documents and records related to the presidency of their respective namesakes.
“Michelle and I couldn’t be more excited to officially break ground on the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago,” Obama said in a tweet.
The Obama Presidential Center will additionally include a museum, athletic center and play area.
Obama noted in a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony that the location of the center in South Side Chicago was chosen because it is close to where former First Lady Michelle Obama grew up and where Barack began his political career.
1130000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
19:07 GMTUS Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
18:56 GMTSeveral Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video
18:53 GMTFrance's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate
18:51 GMTCould Report on 'CIA Plot' to Kill Assange Help WikiLeaks Founder Evade Extradition to US?
18:44 GMTYouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT