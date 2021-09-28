NY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference the day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order late Monday to prevent overwhelming staffing shortages in New York hospitals by expanding the eligibility of healthcare workers and their roles.
Hochul’s order declared a statewide emergency in an effort to ‘remove barriers’ — essentially allowing additional health care workers to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and out-of-state and out-of-country health care workers to practice in New York.
"The only way we can move past this pandemic is to ensure that everyone eligible is vaccinated, and that includes those who are taking care of our vulnerable family members and loved ones," Governor Hochul said in a statement.
The goal is to reduce staffing issues and increase testing capacity, with efficient patient transfers.
A nurse Kenia Georges wearing a protective mask puts on a glove during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 25, 2021
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A nurse Kenia Georges wearing a protective mask puts on a glove during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 25, 2021
The New York State Department of Health issued an order last month mandating that all healthcare workers receive their first COVID-19 shot, without allowing them to opt out with testing. As of September 22, 84 percent of hospital workers have completed the vaccine series, according to the state-run database.
A 24/7 Operations Center, led by the New York State Department of Health, will monitor staffing operations to prevent any shortages.
Additionally, Hochul plans to work with the federal government and other state leaders to facilitate and expedite visa requests for medical professionals and the intervention of medically-trained National Guard members.