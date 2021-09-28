Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/ny-gov-hochul-signs-executive-order-to-alleviate-health-care-workforce--1089493671.html
NY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
NY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order late Monday to prevent overwhelming staffing shortages in New York hospitals by expanding the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T18:33+0000
2021-09-28T18:33+0000
new york
us
covid-19
kathy hochul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083621406_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_e955402d0d8cab953dcde55e9b34a4c2.jpg
Hochul’s order declared a statewide emergency in an effort to ‘remove barriers’ — essentially allowing additional health care workers to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and out-of-state and out-of-country health care workers to practice in New York.The goal is to reduce staffing issues and increase testing capacity, with efficient patient transfers.The New York State Department of Health issued an order last month mandating that all healthcare workers receive their first COVID-19 shot, without allowing them to opt out with testing. As of September 22, 84 percent of hospital workers have completed the vaccine series, according to the state-run database.A 24/7 Operations Center, led by the New York State Department of Health, will monitor staffing operations to prevent any shortages.Additionally, Hochul plans to work with the federal government and other state leaders to facilitate and expedite visa requests for medical professionals and the intervention of medically-trained National Guard members.
yes this Jewess ordered the Firing of non jabbed health care workers before Dawn this Morning !
2
between 50.000 and 60,000 could be fired this is a Purge ! plain and simple !
2
3
new york
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083621406_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6307fc8aa84be3ceea4267b420ee96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, us, covid-19, kathy hochul

NY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce

18:33 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / CINDY SCHULTZNew York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference the day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference the day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation at the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / CINDY SCHULTZ
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order late Monday to prevent overwhelming staffing shortages in New York hospitals by expanding the eligibility of healthcare workers and their roles.
Hochul’s order declared a statewide emergency in an effort to ‘remove barriers’ — essentially allowing additional health care workers to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and out-of-state and out-of-country health care workers to practice in New York.

"The only way we can move past this pandemic is to ensure that everyone eligible is vaccinated, and that includes those who are taking care of our vulnerable family members and loved ones," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

The goal is to reduce staffing issues and increase testing capacity, with efficient patient transfers.
© REUTERS / Jeenah MoonFILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A nurse Kenia Georges wearing a protective mask puts on a glove during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 25, 2021
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A nurse Kenia Georges wearing a protective mask puts on a glove during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A nurse Kenia Georges wearing a protective mask puts on a glove during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 25, 2021
© REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
The New York State Department of Health issued an order last month mandating that all healthcare workers receive their first COVID-19 shot, without allowing them to opt out with testing. As of September 22, 84 percent of hospital workers have completed the vaccine series, according to the state-run database.
A 24/7 Operations Center, led by the New York State Department of Health, will monitor staffing operations to prevent any shortages.
Additionally, Hochul plans to work with the federal government and other state leaders to facilitate and expedite visa requests for medical professionals and the intervention of medically-trained National Guard members.
121100
Discuss
Popular comments
yes this Jewess ordered the Firing of non jabbed health care workers before Dawn this Morning !
neutral hooper
28 September, 21:56 GMT2
000000
between 50.000 and 60,000 could be fired this is a Purge ! plain and simple !
neutral hooper
28 September, 21:57 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
19:07 GMTUS Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
18:56 GMTSeveral Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video
18:53 GMTFrance's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate
18:51 GMTCould Report on 'CIA Plot' to Kill Assange Help WikiLeaks Founder Evade Extradition to US?
18:44 GMTYouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT
18:33 GMTNY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
18:28 GMTBlah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit
18:19 GMTAnnapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole
18:19 GMTPsaki: Generals' Advice to Keep 2,500 Troops in Afghanistan 'Not a Long-Standing Recommendation'
18:03 GMT'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader
17:58 GMTTaliban to Temporarily Adopt Constitution of Afghanistan’s Last Monarch
17:43 GMTOver 400,000 Americans Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend
17:43 GMTWhat's Behind Erosion of Public Trust in Biden on COVID-19?
17:10 GMTBiden Administration Gives $1Bln Boost to 1,300 Health Clinics Across US
17:00 GMTThe Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Minister, Report Says
16:53 GMTTrump Called Ex-Press Secretary Grisham to Insist His Penis Wasn't 'Toadstool-Shaped,' Book Claims