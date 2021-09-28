https://sputniknews.com/20210928/new-court-order-gives-prince-andrew-oct-29-deadline-to-respond-to-giuffre-sex-abuse-case---report-1089495386.html

New Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report

New Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report

The court will also reportedly consider Andrew to have been served with the lawsuit on September 21. After numerous attempts by the lawyers of the Duke of York... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T20:27+0000

2021-09-28T20:27+0000

2021-09-28T20:27+0000

us

royal family

prince andrew

sex crime

sex scandal

uk royal family

court case

court trial

us court

virginia roberts giuffre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089001743_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4de5dd717d81ad2557f5dc107921ae.jpg

A judge in New York gave UK's Prince Andrew until October 29 to answer a federal complaint filed against him by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, The New York Post reported on Tuesday.According to the report, US Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan approved a joint stipulation and order document prepared by lawyers for the Duke of York and Giuffre last week that outlined a timeline for how her case will proceed.An initial oral argument scheduled for October 13 will reportedly be canceled. Instead, Kaplan directed that a virtual conference in the matter be convened on November 3.Earlier, the Associated Press reported that Andrew has admitted that he has been served with a lawsuit through his counsel. Andrew's legal team had reportedly been contesting the lawsuit's admission until lawyers spoke by phone on September 21, according to court papers cited in the report. According to the order, an agreement was signed three days later.The complaint was filed in federal court in Manhattan in early August, but the deadlock reportedly caused Guiffre lawyer David Boies to accuse Andrew of playing a "game of a hide and seek behind palace walls."Giuffre claimed in her suit that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times, at Epstein's Manhattan mansion, and on his secret Caribbean island after being sex trafficked by Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre also said that if she did not obey Maxwell and Epstein's commands, she "feared death or physical injury to herself."

Fred Lucas I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203 0

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, royal family, prince andrew, sex crime, sex scandal, uk royal family, court case, court trial, us court, virginia roberts giuffre