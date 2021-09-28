Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/messi-scores-his-first-goal-for-psg-in-champions-league-game-against-man-city-1089496469.html
Messi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
Messi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
Lionel Messi combines with Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City to score his first Paris Saint-Germaine goal. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T20:37+0000
2021-09-28T21:08+0000
sport
manchester city
paris saint-germain (psg)
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274958_0:110:2779:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_aa64b91987e1500e30bcb024d674c407.jpg
The goal was a play of wondrous individual brilliance from the diminutive Argentine. As PSG countered on Manchester City, Messi received the ball wide-right near half-field. Messi broke at pace against the retreating City defense. As he approached the 18-yard box, he cut in on his left foot and played a lovely pass into Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman wasted no time and played the ball right back to Messi with a backheel. Messi struck the ball with accuracy, curve, and venom as he left City's keeper, Ederson, to helplessly watch. The goal gave PSG a 2-0 lead and control over the hotly contested tie. Messi's first PSG goal took him 264 minutes to muster. For a man who has scored a goal every 93 minutes throughout his professional career, the wait must have felt like an eternity. The goal came at a crucial time for PSG in their heavy-weight clash with Manchester City. PSG was clinging to a 1-0 lead and was a bit too happy to absorb City's pressure. Without the goal, it looked like the game was heading for a tie. Messi's goal made sure that PSG got all three points and gave him a signature goal against his former coach, Pep Guardiola. The goal also springs optimism that PSG's famed front-three of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe can find a groove on their way to finding goal. Messi's first goal for PSG, won't be his last, and with the pressure to get number one gone, number two shouldn't take another 264 minutes.
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274958_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b94516ed4790b39664937356aa7743.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, manchester city, paris saint-germain (psg), lionel messi

Messi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City

20:37 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 21:08 GMT 28.09.2021)
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
Lionel Messi combines with Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City to score his first Paris Saint-Germaine goal.
The goal was a play of wondrous individual brilliance from the diminutive Argentine. As PSG countered on Manchester City, Messi received the ball wide-right near half-field. Messi broke at pace against the retreating City defense. As he approached the 18-yard box, he cut in on his left foot and played a lovely pass into Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman wasted no time and played the ball right back to Messi with a backheel. Messi struck the ball with accuracy, curve, and venom as he left City's keeper, Ederson, to helplessly watch. The goal gave PSG a 2-0 lead and control over the hotly contested tie.
Messi's first PSG goal took him 264 minutes to muster. For a man who has scored a goal every 93 minutes throughout his professional career, the wait must have felt like an eternity. The goal came at a crucial time for PSG in their heavy-weight clash with Manchester City. PSG was clinging to a 1-0 lead and was a bit too happy to absorb City's pressure. Without the goal, it looked like the game was heading for a tie. Messi's goal made sure that PSG got all three points and gave him a signature goal against his former coach, Pep Guardiola.
The goal also springs optimism that PSG's famed front-three of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe can find a groove on their way to finding goal. Messi's first goal for PSG, won't be his last, and with the pressure to get number one gone, number two shouldn't take another 264 minutes.
210100
Discuss
Popular comments
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
Fred Lucas
29 September, 00:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
19:07 GMTUS Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
18:56 GMTSeveral Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video
18:53 GMTFrance's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate
18:51 GMTCould Report on 'CIA Plot' to Kill Assange Help WikiLeaks Founder Evade Extradition to US?
18:44 GMTYouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT