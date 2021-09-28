https://sputniknews.com/20210928/messi-scores-his-first-goal-for-psg-in-champions-league-game-against-man-city-1089496469.html

Messi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City

Messi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City

Lionel Messi combines with Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City to score his first Paris Saint-Germaine goal. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T20:37+0000

2021-09-28T20:37+0000

2021-09-28T21:08+0000

sport

manchester city

paris saint-germain (psg)

lionel messi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089274958_0:110:2779:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_aa64b91987e1500e30bcb024d674c407.jpg

The goal was a play of wondrous individual brilliance from the diminutive Argentine. As PSG countered on Manchester City, Messi received the ball wide-right near half-field. Messi broke at pace against the retreating City defense. As he approached the 18-yard box, he cut in on his left foot and played a lovely pass into Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman wasted no time and played the ball right back to Messi with a backheel. Messi struck the ball with accuracy, curve, and venom as he left City's keeper, Ederson, to helplessly watch. The goal gave PSG a 2-0 lead and control over the hotly contested tie. Messi's first PSG goal took him 264 minutes to muster. For a man who has scored a goal every 93 minutes throughout his professional career, the wait must have felt like an eternity. The goal came at a crucial time for PSG in their heavy-weight clash with Manchester City. PSG was clinging to a 1-0 lead and was a bit too happy to absorb City's pressure. Without the goal, it looked like the game was heading for a tie. Messi's goal made sure that PSG got all three points and gave him a signature goal against his former coach, Pep Guardiola. The goal also springs optimism that PSG's famed front-three of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe can find a groove on their way to finding goal. Messi's first goal for PSG, won't be his last, and with the pressure to get number one gone, number two shouldn't take another 264 minutes.

Fred Lucas I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

sport, manchester city, paris saint-germain (psg), lionel messi