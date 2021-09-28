La Palma Volcano in Canary Islands Continues to Erupt

Watch a live broadcast from La Palma in the Canary Islands where the volcano in the La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt on Tuesday, 28 September. Late last week, the volcano's activity temporarily decreased but it continued to erupt on Monday.It started erupting on 19 September, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages. The last time the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when it resulted in the death of one person. This time, experts have warned that the eruption of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano could continue for weeks or even months. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Scientists have predicted that the eruption of this volcano may continue for months.
Watch a live broadcast from La Palma in the Canary Islands where the volcano in the La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt on Tuesday, 28 September.
Late last week, the volcano's activity temporarily decreased but it continued to erupt on Monday.
It started erupting on 19 September, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents from nearby villages. The last time the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when it resulted in the death of one person.
This time, experts have warned that the eruption of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano could continue for weeks or even months.