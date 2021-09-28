K-pop Phenomenon BTS Announces First In-Person Concert in 2 Years
© REUTERS / John Minchillo/Pool Members of the South Korean band BTS arrive at security check-in at the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S. September 20, 2021
The offline concert, which will be the first of its kind since 2019, will take place in LA this November.
The South Korean supergroup announced on 28 September through the fan platform Weverse that their concert “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” would take place in two months at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The performances are scheduled for the 27th and 28th of November and the 1st and 2nd of December.
Their last meeting with fans face to face was “2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final” which was held in Seoul in 2019. But before the offline concert, the powerful group will hold an online concert “Permission to Dance on Stage” on 24 October.
Many fans were thrilled with news.
