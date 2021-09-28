https://sputniknews.com/20210928/k-pop-phenomenon-bts-announces-first-in-person-concert-in-2-years-1089513983.html

K-pop Phenomenon BTS Announces First In-Person Concert in 2 Years

K-pop Phenomenon BTS Announces First In-Person Concert in 2 Years

The offline concert, which will be the first of its kind since 2019, will take place in LA this November. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T10:51+0000

2021-09-28T10:51+0000

2021-09-29T13:11+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

news

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089515399_0:164:3071:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee496428b8f4fda58babf27cc384e47.jpg

The South Korean supergroup announced on 28 September through the fan platform Weverse that their concert “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA” would take place in two months at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.The performances are scheduled for the 27th and 28th of November and the 1st and 2nd of December. Their last meeting with fans face to face was “2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final” which was held in Seoul in 2019. But before the offline concert, the powerful group will hold an online concert “Permission to Dance on Stage” on 24 October.Many fans were thrilled with news.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music, news, society