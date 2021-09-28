ISS Expedition 65 Crew Members Relocate Soyuz MS-18 to New Nauka Module

ISS Expedition 65 members are set to take a ride aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, with the purpose of relocating it for the arrival of the next International Space Station crew members.The re-docking of the Soyuz MS-18 from the Rassvet module to the Science module will be carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, as well as by American astronaut Mark Vande Hai.This will be the first docking of the spacecraft to the Science module. Re-docking is necessary to free the port on the Rassvet module for the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, which is set to arrive at the station in October with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to shoot the first feature film "Challenge" in orbit.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ISS Expedition 65 Crew Members Relocate Soyuz MS-18 to New Nauka Modul
The re-docking of the Soyuz spacecraft at the orbital stations is performed by the crew in manual mode. To date, 45 such operations have been carried out, including 19 aboard the ISS.
ISS Expedition 65 members are set to take a ride aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, with the purpose of relocating it for the arrival of the next International Space Station crew members.
The re-docking of the Soyuz MS-18 from the Rassvet module to the Science module will be carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, as well as by American astronaut Mark Vande Hai.
This will be the first docking of the spacecraft to the Science module. Re-docking is necessary to free the port on the Rassvet module for the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, which is set to arrive at the station in October with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to shoot the first feature film "Challenge" in orbit.