Guaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state, has responded to harsh criticism...

The opposition Justice First party denounced that Guaido does not take into account opinions of others. The political force believes that a separate trust must be established to ensure transparent management of the overseas property, seized from the constitutional government of Venezuela. Moreover, the party believes that Venezuelan assets cannot be transferred to foreign countries, as happened with Monomeros fertilizer company, which came under the control of the Colombian authorities.The situation can be regarded as a split in the opposition bloc of parties, which will run together in regional elections in November. Justice First is also one of the parties participating in talks with the Venezuelan government, which are taking place in Mexico and have to do with the potential return of foreign assets to the constitutional authorities.In mid-September, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation into Guaido over Colombia's decision to take over Monomeros, a subsidiary of state-owned petrochemical company Petroquimica de Venezuela. The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets. Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Guaido as the president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.

