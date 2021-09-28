Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/guaido-responds-to-criticism-over-management-of-venezuelan-foreign-assets-1089496153.html
Guaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
Guaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state, has responded to harsh criticism... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T20:28+0000
2021-09-28T20:28+0000
foreign assets
prosecutor
venezuela
us sanctions
juan guaido
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082269373_0:254:2462:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7a1527b047ab612180fa935a3498f2.jpg
The opposition Justice First party denounced that Guaido does not take into account opinions of others. The political force believes that a separate trust must be established to ensure transparent management of the overseas property, seized from the constitutional government of Venezuela. Moreover, the party believes that Venezuelan assets cannot be transferred to foreign countries, as happened with Monomeros fertilizer company, which came under the control of the Colombian authorities.The situation can be regarded as a split in the opposition bloc of parties, which will run together in regional elections in November. Justice First is also one of the parties participating in talks with the Venezuelan government, which are taking place in Mexico and have to do with the potential return of foreign assets to the constitutional authorities.In mid-September, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation into Guaido over Colombia's decision to take over Monomeros, a subsidiary of state-owned petrochemical company Petroquimica de Venezuela. The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets. Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Guaido as the president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.
https://sputniknews.com/20210720/battle-for-venezuelan-gold-heads-to-uk-supreme-court-as-no-10-insists-guaido-legitimate-president-1083422424.html
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082269373_202:0:2387:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8ecdc98d0400dc0e2d92bfeee72308.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
foreign assets, prosecutor, venezuela, us sanctions, juan guaido

Guaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets

20:28 GMT 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixOpposition leader Juan Guaido gives a press conference in the Los Palos Grandes neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, regarding his Tuesday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido gives a press conference in the Los Palos Grandes neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, regarding his Tuesday phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state, has responded to harsh criticism from his supporters, the Justice First party, over the way the country's foreign assets are being managed.
The opposition Justice First party denounced that Guaido does not take into account opinions of others. The political force believes that a separate trust must be established to ensure transparent management of the overseas property, seized from the constitutional government of Venezuela.
Moreover, the party believes that Venezuelan assets cannot be transferred to foreign countries, as happened with Monomeros fertilizer company, which came under the control of the Colombian authorities.
"All decisions related to the protection, restoration and management of assets were made with the participation of all political factions. Responsibility and decisions on the protection of assets were not and will not be a prerogative of one party or one person. We once again express our support for the [opposition] National Assembly, which is responsible for evaluating mechanisms that guarantee better asset protection," Guaido's press service said in a statement.
The situation can be regarded as a split in the opposition bloc of parties, which will run together in regional elections in November. Justice First is also one of the parties participating in talks with the Venezuelan government, which are taking place in Mexico and have to do with the potential return of foreign assets to the constitutional authorities.
1911 gold 20 bolivares coin featuring the face of Simon Bolivar, a Venezuelan political leader and general who led much of Latin America to independence from the Spanish Empire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2021
Battle for Venezuelan Gold Heads to UK Supreme Court as No 10 Insists Guaido ‘Legitimate President’
20 July, 11:57 GMT
In mid-September, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General’s Office launched an investigation into Guaido over Colombia's decision to take over Monomeros, a subsidiary of state-owned petrochemical company Petroquimica de Venezuela.
The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets. Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Guaido as the president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.
120002
Discuss
Popular comments
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
Fred Lucas
29 September, 00:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
19:07 GMTUS Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
18:56 GMTSeveral Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video
18:53 GMTFrance's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate
18:51 GMTCould Report on 'CIA Plot' to Kill Assange Help WikiLeaks Founder Evade Extradition to US?
18:44 GMTYouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT