07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Forgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
Forgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
Republican legislators continuously pressed Biden on the issue of leaving Afghanistan for good, especially an August appearance on ABC News in which the...
afghanistan
joe biden
us
afghanistan
us troops in afghanistan
war in afghanistan
united states forces afghanistan
biden administration
US top military officials told Congress on Tuesday that they urged President Joe Biden to keep 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, contradicting Biden's earlier claims.During public congressional testimony, both the head of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, acknowledged that they agreed with Army Gen. Austin Miller's recommendation to leave 2,500 troops in the country.McKenzie even added that he "recommended earlier in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time." When asked if Miller spoke with Biden about his advice, McKenzie told legislators that he believed his position was “well-heard.”Back in August, Biden told ABC host George Stephanopoulos that the assertion that his generals advised keeping a contingent in the country "wasn't true."Questions about Joe Biden's age and even senility were widespread during his presidential campaign and did not stop even after he took over the White House. The president's several falls on the steps of Air Force One, his supposedly sleepy appearance during meetings with world leaders, sudden transitions to a whisper in the addresses, and even the forgetfulness of the leader of the Western world has become the source of entertaining gossip. Now, a new worry arises: where was Biden when the military discussed their concerns with him?
us
afghanistan
joe biden, us, afghanistan, us troops in afghanistan, war in afghanistan, united states forces afghanistan, biden administration

Forgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking

22:51 GMT 28.09.2021
Top military generals told Congress they recommended that 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan. But Biden denied that they all gave him that advice. "That wasn't true," the president told ABC. Maybe he wasn't paying attention?
Top military generals told Congress they recommended that 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan. But Biden denied that they all gave him that advice. “That wasn't true,” the president told ABC. Maybe he wasn’t paying attention? - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Republican legislators continuously pressed Biden on the issue of leaving Afghanistan for good, especially an August appearance on ABC News in which the president denied that his top military commanders advised him to leave at least 2,500 troops in the war-torn country.
US top military officials told Congress on Tuesday that they urged President Joe Biden to keep 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, contradicting Biden's earlier claims.
During public congressional testimony, both the head of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, acknowledged that they agreed with Army Gen. Austin Miller's recommendation to leave 2,500 troops in the country.
McKenzie even added that he "recommended earlier in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time." When asked if Miller spoke with Biden about his advice, McKenzie told legislators that he believed his position was “well-heard.”
Back in August, Biden told ABC host George Stephanopoulos that the assertion that his generals advised keeping a contingent in the country "wasn't true."
Questions about Joe Biden's age and even senility were widespread during his presidential campaign and did not stop even after he took over the White House. The president's several falls on the steps of Air Force One, his supposedly sleepy appearance during meetings with world leaders, sudden transitions to a whisper in the addresses, and even the forgetfulness of the leader of the Western world has become the source of entertaining gossip.
Now, a new worry arises: where was Biden when the military discussed their concerns with him?
Popular comments
