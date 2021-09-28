https://sputniknews.com/20210928/forgetful-joe-gets-his-share-of-fact-checking-1089498203.html

Forgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking

Republican legislators continuously pressed Biden on the issue of leaving Afghanistan for good, especially an August appearance on ABC News in which the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

US top military officials told Congress on Tuesday that they urged President Joe Biden to keep 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, contradicting Biden's earlier claims.During public congressional testimony, both the head of US Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, acknowledged that they agreed with Army Gen. Austin Miller's recommendation to leave 2,500 troops in the country.McKenzie even added that he "recommended earlier in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4,500 at that time." When asked if Miller spoke with Biden about his advice, McKenzie told legislators that he believed his position was “well-heard.”Back in August, Biden told ABC host George Stephanopoulos that the assertion that his generals advised keeping a contingent in the country "wasn't true."Questions about Joe Biden's age and even senility were widespread during his presidential campaign and did not stop even after he took over the White House. The president's several falls on the steps of Air Force One, his supposedly sleepy appearance during meetings with world leaders, sudden transitions to a whisper in the addresses, and even the forgetfulness of the leader of the Western world has become the source of entertaining gossip. Now, a new worry arises: where was Biden when the military discussed their concerns with him?

