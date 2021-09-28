Several Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video

At least five fireballs were reported over the United States last week, NASA Meteor Watch announced in a Facebook post.The “largest grouping of eyewitness accounts,” NASA states, is associated with an event that apparently transpired on Friday over the North Carolina coast at 7:40 pm EDT.A video of the event in question has been uploaded on the American Meteor Society's website and is also available on YouTube.The NASA Meteor Watch notes, however, that “there is more than the usual amount of uncertainty in the trajectory solution due to all the observers being located to the west of the fireball.”
One of the meteors apparently “disintegrated 28 miles above Morehead City, after traveling 26 miles through Earth’s upper atmosphere,” according to the NASA Meteor Watch.
“An analysis of these accounts shows that the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour,” the post says. “It disintegrated 28 miles above Morehead City, after traveling 26 miles through Earth’s upper atmosphere.”
The NASA Meteor Watch notes, however, that “there is more than the usual amount of uncertainty in the trajectory solution due to all the observers being located to the west of the fireball.”