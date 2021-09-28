Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Did Not Think Leaving Troops in Afghanistan Was in Interest of American People

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/blah-blah-blah-greta-thunberg-slams-world-leaders-at-youth-climate-summit-1089492463.html
Blah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit
Blah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit
A UK Conservative MP reportedly sarcastically said he would encourage Thunberg to “stand for election in Wycombe” so she could explain to the British public... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T18:28+0000
2021-09-28T18:28+0000
world
criticism
climate
summit
greta thunberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089493239_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_5fdbf0b680acaaf1828b553db99a500f.jpg
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised world governments for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing, as she addressed delegates at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan.In her speech, Thunberg insisted that “our leaders' intentional lack of action is a betrayal of all present and future generations,” as quoted by AFP.As The Daily Mail points out, Thunberg was apparently mocking the speech delivered by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the virtual climate summit in April, when he said: "We can build back better from this pandemic by building back greener."The newspaper also notes that UK Conservative MP Steve Baker did not seem particularly impressed by Thunberg’s remarks, saying that he would encourage her to “stand for election in Wycombe and explain to the public in Wycombe, many of whom are hard pressed working people, what it would actually mean to implement her policies.”The Youth4Climate is a three-day event ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/un-chief-calls-for-decisive-action-to-avert-climate-catastrophe-ahead-of-glasgow-summit-1089247785.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089493239_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_728c499c64903ef03814f57b19b6d3e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, criticism, climate, summit, greta thunberg

Blah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit

18:28 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZOSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / FLAVIO LO SCALZO
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
A UK Conservative MP reportedly sarcastically said he would encourage Thunberg to “stand for election in Wycombe” so she could explain to the British public “what it would actually mean to implement her policies.”
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised world governments for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing, as she addressed delegates at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan.
In her speech, Thunberg insisted that “our leaders' intentional lack of action is a betrayal of all present and future generations,” as quoted by AFP.
"This is not about some expensive politically correct dream of bunny hugging, or build back better, blah blah blah, green economy, blah blah blah, net zero by 2050, blah blah blah, climate neutral blah blah blah," she declared.
As The Daily Mail points out, Thunberg was apparently mocking the speech delivered by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the virtual climate summit in April, when he said: "We can build back better from this pandemic by building back greener."
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for climate change discussions during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
UN Chief Calls for Decisive Action to Avert 'Climate Catastrophe' Ahead of Glasgow Summit
20 September, 17:14 GMT
The newspaper also notes that UK Conservative MP Steve Baker did not seem particularly impressed by Thunberg’s remarks, saying that he would encourage her to “stand for election in Wycombe and explain to the public in Wycombe, many of whom are hard pressed working people, what it would actually mean to implement her policies.”
"It is increasingly clear that the cost of net zero includes dramatically unaffordable changes to all our lives," Baker elaborated. "It is thanks to environmental extremism that we are not using the shale resources in our own country and as a result our gas prices are soaring."
The Youth4Climate is a three-day event ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:33 GMTNY Gov. Hochul Signs Executive Order to Alleviate Health Care Workforce
18:28 GMTBlah Blah Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders at Youth Climate Summit
18:19 GMTAnnapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole
18:19 GMTBiden Did Not Think Leaving Troops in Afghanistan Was in Interest of American People
18:03 GMT'Not a Stable Man': Ousted Punjab State Chief Slams Congress Party Leader
17:58 GMTTaliban to Temporarily Adopt Constitution of Afghanistan’s Last Monarch
17:43 GMTOver 400,000 Americans Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend
17:43 GMTWhat's Behind Erosion of Public Trust in Biden on COVID-19?
17:10 GMTBiden Administration Gives $1Bln Boost to 1,300 Health Clinics Across US
17:00 GMTThe Hague City Council Member Suspected of Plotting to Kill Acting Prime Minister, Report Says
16:53 GMTTrump Called Ex-Press Secretary Grisham to Insist His Penis Wasn't 'Toadstool-Shaped,' Book Claims
16:48 GMT'Sexualised Body': Woman's Statue in Italy Evokes Outrage Over 'Male Chauvinism'
16:28 GMTTaliban Warns of 'Consequences' if US Drones Continue to Violate Afghanistan's Airspace
16:04 GMTCovid Knocks More Than a Dozen F-35s Out of Sky as Lockheed Martin Cuts Production
16:03 GMTPeskov Refutes Claims Putin Chose 'Attractive' Interpreter For His Talks With Trump in 2019
16:01 GMTWHO Boss Apologises to DR Congo Women Abused By His Staff, Promises Perpetrators Will Face 'Justice'
15:58 GMTVolcanoes Triggered Environmental Changes That Led To Dinosaurs' Dominance on Earth: Scientists
15:45 GMTUS Home Prices Jump Almost 20% in July for Record Yearly Growth, S&P-Dow Jones Indices Show
15:39 GMTRussia's Su-27 Escorts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea
15:15 GMTGrimes Mocks Musk's Jupiter Moon Plans: 'I'll be Colonising Europa for Lesbian Space Commune'