Biden Administration Gives $1Bln Boost to 1,300 Health Clinics Across US

Biden Did Not Think Leaving Troops in Afghanistan Was in Interest of American People

"Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centers in all 50 states ... to support major healthcare construction and renovation projects," the HHS said in a press release.The new funding is planned to strengthen national primary health care infrastructure and advance health equity and health outcomes in medically underserved communities, including through projects that support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination, the release said."Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic. Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release.Health centers will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including tele-health technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines, the release said.
If the US gov cared about health, they'd stop forcing people who live there to worship American flag-idols from 1st grade. Such idolatry destroys lives, families, and health - It subtly enslaves the idolaters too. As soon as the US gov cares about health and freedom, you'll see them start burning such American flag-idols and the $s they print on them too.
17:10 GMT 28.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has budgeted close to $1 billion to upgrade nearly 1,300 health clinics in underserved communities across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.
"Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centers in all 50 states ... to support major healthcare construction and renovation projects," the HHS said in a press release.
The new funding is planned to strengthen national primary health care infrastructure and advance health equity and health outcomes in medically underserved communities, including through projects that support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination, the release said.
"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic. Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release.
Health centers will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including tele-health technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines, the release said.
If the US gov cared about health, they'd stop forcing people who live there to worship American flag-idols from 1st grade. Such idolatry destroys lives, families, and health - It subtly enslaves the idolaters too. As soon as the US gov cares about health and freedom, you'll see them start burning such American flag-idols and the $s they print on them too.
AngelicPsalms
28 September, 20:30 GMT
