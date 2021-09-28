Beijing on Exclusion From Dukovany NPP Project: We Hope Prague Will Respect Market Rules

"We hope that the Czech Republic will strictly adhere to the principles of fair competition and market economy and provide an open, fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for investment and normal operation of foreign companies," Hua said at a briefing.The law excluding Chinese and Russian companies from the list of potential participants in the NPP construction was reportedly signed by Czech President Milos Zeman on Monday.The so-called low-carbon law was previously approved by both chambers of the Czech parliament. Among other things, it excludes Russian and Chinese companies from the list of potential participants in the construction.Under this legislation, only technologies from countries that joined the 1996 international agreement on state orders can be used in Dukovany NPP units construction and during subsequent operation. Neither Russia nor China are signatories of the deal.
