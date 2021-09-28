https://sputniknews.com/20210928/barack-obama-defends-presidential-center-site-vows-litigation-mired-project-to-benefit-community-1089481902.html

Barack Obama Defends Presidential Center Site, Vows Litigation-Mired Project to ‘Benefit Community’

Barack Obama Defends Presidential Center Site, Vows Litigation-Mired Project to ‘Benefit Community’

The 44th US President’s planned Presidential Center in the historic Jackson Park neighborhood has generated controversy, slammed by critics as an “ego trip”... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T12:47+0000

2021-09-28T12:47+0000

2021-09-28T12:47+0000

barack obama

news

us

michelle obama

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083630607_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a673bacc2d10ee9422ad20b6b2866c82.jpg

Former President Barack Obama has defended his choice of the historic Jackson Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side as a location for the Obama Presidential Center, reported ABC News. The ex-POTUS said he was “absolutely confident” the planned centre to honour his legacy, which will include a library, museum, gardens, and a children's playground will benefit the community. Jackson Park is a public gardens on the National Register of Historic Places, designed by New York Central Park designer Frederick Law Olmsted. The presidential project, estimated to cost $500 million, has been mired in controversy due to a legal battle with park preservationists and protests from neighbourhood activists. Project Mired in LitigationConcerns have been voiced by some community organisers that development of the presidential centre could lead to gentrification of the neighbourhood and displace black residents. To address these apprehensions, Illinois passed a housing preservation ordinance providing $10 million in financing to help preserve affordability in the communities around the centre. Preservationists have also challenged the project in court citing environmental concerns. Protect Our Parks nonprofit organisation filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to block construction in 2018, warning that construction "will tear up this Frederick Law Olmsted masterpiece." A follow-up suit was filed in April, challenging the four-year federal review, concluded in February, that determined that the new Obama Center would pose "no significant impact to the human environment." After the US Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal by Protect Our Parks on 21 August to block construction, the group filed a brief with the US Court of Appeal for the Seventh Circuit on 20 September, seeking support for its preliminary injunction request, reported ABC News. Obama dismissed the ongoing litigation challenges in the ABC interview. Virtual Groundbreaking The Obama Presidential Center will include a library, a four-building campus, gardens, a children's playground, underground parking, besides a museum displaying former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s dresses, posters from Obama’s presidential campaign and other artefacts from his White House tenure. Organisers have touted the future venue as a way to bring investments and jobs to the community. Ahead of Tuesday's ceremonial groundbreaking, attended by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker besides Barack and Michelle Obama, a spokesperson for Protect Our Parks said:People on social media responded to the groundbreaking news by questioning both the site chosen for the Obama Center and the 44th President’s legacy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

barack obama, news, us, michelle obama