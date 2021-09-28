Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/australian-regulator-seeks-more-powers-to-curb-googles-dominance-in-ad-tech-sector-1089481602.html
Australian Regulator Seeks More Powers to Curb Google's Dominance in Ad Tech Sector
Australian Regulator Seeks More Powers to Curb Google's Dominance in Ad Tech Sector
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Tuesday that it needs more powers to rein in Google's dominance of the... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T11:55+0000
2021-09-28T11:55+0000
world
australia
google
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082657874_0:199:2536:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_f44a711c559dbd35f0dd831105789525.jpg
"An ACCC inquiry into the advertising technology (or ‘ad tech’) sector has identified significant competition concerns and likely harms to publishers, advertisers and, ultimately, consumers. The report ... concludes that enforcement action under Australia’s existing competition laws alone is not sufficient to address the competition issues in the sector, and that the ACCC should be given powers to develop specific rules in response," the regulator said in a statement.The regulator believes that Google’s dominance in the sector is supported by multiple factors, including its access to consumer and other data, exclusive inventory and integration across its ad tech services, noting that the purchase of DoubleClick, AdMob, as well as YouTube have helped Google cement its leading position in the sector.The ACCC concluded that weak competition in the supply of ad tech services could be detrimental to Australian advertisers, publishers and consumers, as it would put a risk on the ability of Australian websites and app owners to make important and valuable content available to many Australians.Earlier in the day, the national regulator released a final report on its investigation into the advertising technology sector launched back in March. The probe established that Google had a dominant position in key parts of the ad tech supply chain, with over 90% of ad impressions traded via the ad tech supply chain passed through at least one Google service in 2020.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082657874_186:0:2354:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_2003b7e0afaf3190e7be4fdc30797d67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, australia, google

Australian Regulator Seeks More Powers to Curb Google's Dominance in Ad Tech Sector

11:55 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / Clay MclachlanFILE PHOTO: Logo of Google outside their headquarters in Mountainview, California.
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google outside their headquarters in Mountainview, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / Clay Mclachlan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Tuesday that it needs more powers to rein in Google's dominance of the country's online advertising industry as existing competition laws are inadequate to tightly regulate the tech giant.
"An ACCC inquiry into the advertising technology (or ‘ad tech’) sector has identified significant competition concerns and likely harms to publishers, advertisers and, ultimately, consumers. The report ... concludes that enforcement action under Australia’s existing competition laws alone is not sufficient to address the competition issues in the sector, and that the ACCC should be given powers to develop specific rules in response," the regulator said in a statement.
The regulator believes that Google’s dominance in the sector is supported by multiple factors, including its access to consumer and other data, exclusive inventory and integration across its ad tech services, noting that the purchase of DoubleClick, AdMob, as well as YouTube have helped Google cement its leading position in the sector.
The ACCC concluded that weak competition in the supply of ad tech services could be detrimental to Australian advertisers, publishers and consumers, as it would put a risk on the ability of Australian websites and app owners to make important and valuable content available to many Australians.
Earlier in the day, the national regulator released a final report on its investigation into the advertising technology sector launched back in March. The probe established that Google had a dominant position in key parts of the ad tech supply chain, with over 90% of ad impressions traded via the ad tech supply chain passed through at least one Google service in 2020.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:26 GMTLa Palma Volcano in Canary Islands Continues to Erupt
12:25 GMT'Like Finding King Tut's Tomb': Sealed Chamber Reportedly Found in 'Neanderthal Cave' in Gibraltar
12:21 GMT100+ Chinese Soldiers Reportedly Cross Border, Damage Indian Bridge
12:17 GMTRussian Investigators Open Probe Against Navalny, Allies Over Extremist Activities
12:14 GMTTop Vietnamese Diplomat Says Hanoi Prioritizes Cooperation With Russia in Foreign Policy
12:12 GMTDisgraced: Will Bump n Grind Star R Kelly Be Latest Sex Fiend Celeb To Have Their Work Airbrushed?
12:09 GMTISS Expedition 65 Crew Members Relocate Soyuz MS-18 to New Nauka Module
11:55 GMTAustralian Regulator Seeks More Powers to Curb Google's Dominance in Ad Tech Sector
11:49 GMTUK Doesn't Have Plan for Extra-Terrestrial Encounter and It's 'Huge Mistake' – UFO Researcher
11:37 GMTPrince Andrew Slammed Journalists Who ‘Poke Their Noses Everywhere' in ‘Candid Verging on Rude' Rant
11:15 GMTMassive Plume of Smoke Reportedly Spotted Rising From Major US Base in Iraq - Video
11:13 GMTFrance Hardens Visa Rules for Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians
11:05 GMTMan Who Threw Egg at Macron Admitted to Psychiatric Hospital
10:44 GMTGeorgina Rodriguez Desperate to Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife, Waiting for Man Utd Star to Propose
10:27 GMTTrump Facing Possible Criminal Liability For ‘Sustained Assault’ on Georgia’s Electoral Vote Count
10:25 GMTMilley Preps for Congressional Grilling Over ‘Treasonous’ Phone Call to PLA Head Behind Trump’s Back
10:17 GMTMoscow Calls on NATO, EU to Urge Pristina to Withdraw Forces From Kosovo and Prevent Escalation
10:15 GMTEuropean Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Europe
10:12 GMTKremlin Sees No Reason for Ukraine to Be Hysterical About Russian-Hungarian Gas Contract
10:01 GMTCampaign Ads Offering 'Russian Virgins & Cocaine' on a Menu Outrage Embassy in Spain