Attempts to Contain or Besiege China Will Always Fail, Ambassador to London Says

Earlier this week, China slammed Britain for its “evil intentions” after a Royal Navy frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait. 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

Any attempts to contain or besiege China have always failed and will always fail, Chinese Ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, said on Tuesday.According to the ambassador, setbacks in bilateral relations do not serve the interests of people in China and the UK.China doesn't pose a threat to any country, the diplomat said, adding that it is time to improve UK-China relations. This comes after China slammed Britain for its “evil intentions” after a Royal Navy frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday. The Type 23 frigate of the Royal Navy, which is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, announced on Twitter that it was passing through the Taiwan Strait on its way to Vietnam.Relations between China and Taiwan have been tense for decades. Taiwan split from the mainland during a civil war that resulted in the Communist Party taking control in 1949. Since then, Taiwan has had its own constitution, democratically-elected government, and army. Beijing, for its part, views Taiwan as a breakaway province.

linw Sorry to say but UK or US will not listen to common sense. Cutting off their noses to spite their faces. 0

ema.ruv Occorre organizzare una navigazione continua sul CANALE DELLA MANICA + NAVIGAZIONE CONTINUA ATTORNO ALL' REGNO UNITO / INGHILTERRA. pari pari come fa UK. Una staffetta continua con cacciatorpediniere, lanciamissili, sottomarino etc... Sempre rispettando il diritto dei mari e della navigazione internazionale. Occorre che sentano l' odore della polvere da sparo dei missili CINESI, RUSSI, IRANIANI, NORD COREANI etc.. 0

